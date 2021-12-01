Stricter rules for travellers into US coming soon amid Omicron concern

Stricter Covid-19 testing rules for air travellers entering the US are being worked on amid concerns about a new Omicron variant, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed on Tuesday.

The CDC said it is working to revise its Global Testing Order "for travel as we learn more about the Omicron variant, a revised order would shorten the timeline for required testing for all international air travellers to one day before departure to the United States".

Hong Kong will ban non-residents from entering the city from Japan, Portugal and Sweden from Friday, adding to a fast-expanding list of countries facing travel restrictions due to concerns over the Omicron variant.

Non-Hong Kong residents who have been in the three countries in the past 21 days will not be allowed to enter the global financial hub. Residents can only board flights if fully vaccinated and will have to undergo 21-days of quarantine in a hotel at their own cost.

The government's announcement adds to a growing list of countries facing similar restrictions.

Brazil and Japan joined the rapidly widening circle of countries to report cases of the variant, while new findings indicate the mutant coronavirus was already in Europe close to a week before South Africa sounded the alarm.

Two travellers arriving in Brazil from South Africa, a 41-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman, are in isolation, the Sao Paulo state health secretariat said. The two had their tests taken on November 25 and showed light symptoms of the disease at the time.

“After the positive result, the couple was instructed to remain in isolation at home. Both are being monitored by state and municipal (authorities), as well as their respective family members,” said the Sao Paulo health secretariat, which added that neither of the two are registered in the state’s vaccination platform.

“An initial investigation did not identify them being vaccinated anywhere else,” it said.

The Netherlands’ RIVM health institute disclosed that patient samples dating from November 19 and 23 were found to contain the variant. It was on November 24 that South African authorities reported the existence of the highly mutated virus to the World Health Organisation.

That indicates omicron had a bigger head start in the Netherlands than previously thought.