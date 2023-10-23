Man arrested after Luton Airport fire that caused widespread flight cancellations

A man has been arrested in connection to a massive fire that ripped through a car park at Luton Airport, causing widespread flight cancellations across Europe.

Bedfordshire Police said on Monday that a man in his 30s had been detained on suspicion of criminal damage several days ago after the blaze broke out earlier this month.

He was detained as a precautionary measure and investigations so far suggest the blaze started accidentally due to a vehicle fault. He has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

In a statement, police added: “We are carrying out a thorough and diligent investigation into all potential lines of inquiry, as should be expected after such a major event.”

The force said on Monday that the man had been arrested several days after the fire and officers believe the blaze started when a diesel car, possibly a Range Rover, suffered an electrical fault or leaking fuel line.

The fire at the airport’s multistorey Terminal Car Park 2 on October 10 was declared a major incident and more than 100 firefighters were deployed to bring the blaze under control.

More than 15 crews tackled the blaze, with nearby residents advised to close their windows to avoid the smoke.

The flames spread across multiple floors of the car park and caused a partial collapse of the structure.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service previously said as many as 1,500 cars were inside the car park when the fire broke out and it is unlikely any will be salvageable.

Around 25,00 passenger journeys were hit following the fire, with knock-on effects across European airports.

Luton is the fifth largest airport in the UK after Heathrow, Gatwick, Manchester and Stansted. It is about 50km from London.