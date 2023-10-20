Plane skids off runway at Leeds Bradford Airport while landing during Storm Babet

A Tui aircraft that flew from Corfu to Leeds Bradford Airport skidded off the runway as it attempted to land during Storm Babet, which has battered the UK.
“We can confirm TUI Flight TOM3551 arriving from Corfu at LBA this afternoon has moved off the runway while landing," a representative for the airport said.
“We are working with the airline, relevant operations teams and emergency authorities to address this situation and remove passengers from the aircraft safely.”
Flights at the airport have faced disruption owing to the storm.
The delays to arriving flights have been minor, but departures are more tumultuous, with some airlines facing substantial delays.
Several departing flights have been postponed, with delays lasting beyond three hours in some cases.
Storm Babet causes havoc in the UK
Storm Babet has unleashed chaos across the UK and continental Europe, causing severe flooding and major travel disruption.
Two people have been killed in Scotland – a woman swept away by floodwaters and a man struck by a falling tree.
Emergency rescue operations and urgent flood prevention work are under way across various regions.
This is a developing story