Heathrow Terminal 4 evacuated due to suspicious package

Heathrow’s Terminal 4 was briefly evacuated on Wednesday, delaying dozens of flights.

Armed police were dispatched to the airport in west London following reports of a suspicious package.

Dozens of people were evacuated in the operation, which lasted around 20 minutes.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police told The National: "Police attended Heathrow airport following concerns about a suspicious package. The incident was stood down quickly."

This is a developing story.