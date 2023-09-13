Heathrow Terminal 4 evacuated due to suspicious package

Heathrow’s Terminal 4 was briefly evacuated on Wednesday, delaying dozens of flights.
Armed police were dispatched to the airport in west London following reports of a suspicious package.
Dozens of people were evacuated in the operation, which lasted around 20 minutes.
A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police told The National: "Police attended Heathrow airport following concerns about a suspicious package. The incident was stood down quickly."
This is a developing story.
Updated: September 13, 2023, 11:06 AM