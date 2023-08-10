UK small-boats crisis: 100,000 migrants cross Channel in five years

The number of migrants who have arrived in the UK since 2018 after illegally crossing the English Channel on small boats now exceeds 100,000, it is believed.

The milestone sheds new light on the migrant crisis blighting Britain and places added pressure on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to fulfil his pledge to “stop the boats”.

As of Tuesday, about 99,960 crossings had been recorded by the Press Association since records began on January 1, 2018.

Read more Dozens dead in migrant shipwreck off Italian island

A further 250 migrants were brought to shore in Kent on Thursday morning, according to several news reports.

The latest influx brings the total number of illegal crossings in the past five and a half years to 100,210.

A witness described seeing women and children among a group of about 40 people on a lifeboat off the coast of south-east England on Thursday morning. One woman was carrying a small child in her arms.

Tory MP Esther McVey said the government has “as yet failed to solve the problem” of illegal migration but not through lack of trying.

She pointed to the government's plan to deport illegal migrants to Rwanda.

A man with a young boy after being rescued in the Channel on Thursday. PA

“I think the government is on the right line: if you come here illegally you’ll be sent back home if that’s possible and if not you’ll go to a third country,” she told GB News. “Now we’ve just got to wait for the Supreme Court judgment on that.”

The Court of Appeal ruled in June that the Rwanda policy was unlawful.

Last month the court gave permission to the government to appeal against the decision in the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, asylum seekers this week were finally moved on to the Bibby Stockholm barge off the Dorset coast after the plans were beset by delays.

The Home Office on Wednesday announced that a new migration deal had been signed with Turkey.

Law enforcement agencies in the two countries will work together to disrupt the supply chain of boat parts used by people smugglers.

An estimated 80 per cent to 90 per cent of vessels used to transport illegal migrants across the English Channel originate in Turkey.

But critics of the pact were quick to pour cold water on the government's tactics to stamp out illegal migration.

Rob Lawrie, a podcaster who researches the work of people smugglers in Europe, told The National the latest deal will have a minuscule effect because smuggling gangs will be able to evade the authorities.

“The only effect it will have is on the British taxpayer,” he said.

“These smuggling networks are highly organised, professional and sophisticated."

Migrant arrivals in the UK - in pictures