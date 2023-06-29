UK government's Rwanda deportation plan ruled unlawful

The UK government’s plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda is unlawful, Court of Appeal judges have ruled.

Their decision marks a significant setback for Rishi Sunak’s pledge to secure Britain’s borders and a further blow to his premiership.

In a decision on Thursday, three judges overturned a High Court ruling that previously said the east African nation could be considered a “safe third country”.

The Court of Appeal’s decision was announced by the Lord Chief Justice Lord Burnett during a short hearing in London.

It marks a major win for campaigners and charities who had criticised the plan.

MPs have urged the Sunak administration to amend its Illegal Immigration Bill to ensure that minors who are seeking asylum will not be detained or sent to Rwanda.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman will make a statement to MPs in the House of Commons on the Rwanda plan later today.

Ms Braverman visited Rwanda in March to shore up support for the plan, and visited accommodation earmarked for asylum seekers from Britain. In April, she said her department was making "very steady progress" with the policy but refused to say if flights would begin in the summer.

Reacting to the court's decision, London Mayor Sadiq Khan said the government's Rwanda plan is "callous and unworkable" and "shames us as a nation".

This is a developing story…

