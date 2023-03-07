What is in Rishi Sunak's plan to stop the boats?

The UK’s tough new plan to stop migrant boats will “help the government take back control of the country’s borders”, officials have said.

The legislation, which is being unveiled in parliament on Tuesday by Home Secretary Suella Braverman, includes several elements designed to stop tens of thousands of migrants reaching the UK each year via the English Channel.

The bill:

Imposes a new duty on the Home Secretary to remove illegal migrants. Government briefings explained this will heavily limit the ability of “illegal migrants” to use asylum, modern slavery or human rights claims to block their removal. The use of such claims will only be permitted in exceptional circumstances, such as by unaccompanied minors or those with serious illnesses.

Government briefings explained this will heavily limit the ability of “illegal migrants” to use asylum, modern slavery or human rights claims to block their removal. The use of such claims will only be permitted in exceptional circumstances, such as by unaccompanied minors or those with serious illnesses. Extends detention powers, with faster processing. The bill will allow the government to detain migrants who enter the country illegally for at least 28 days before they can request bail. Cases of those who enter illegally will be fast-tracked so their application for removal is processed while they are detained.

The bill will allow the government to detain migrants who enter the country illegally for at least 28 days before they can request bail. Cases of those who enter illegally will be fast-tracked so their application for removal is processed while they are detained. Restricts appeals and judicial reviews. Constraints will be placed on the rights of migrants to seek judicial reviews to challenge government decisions.

Constraints will be placed on the rights of migrants to seek judicial reviews to challenge government decisions. Removes the right for migrants to return once removed. Migrants who have been removed will be prevented from obtaining British citizenship permanently in the future.

Migrants who have been removed will be prevented from obtaining British citizenship permanently in the future. Establishes a new safe and legal route. Details have not yet been released, but the bill is expected to introduce new ways for migrants seeking asylum to enter the UK legally.

Details have not yet been released, but the bill is expected to introduce new ways for migrants seeking asylum to enter the UK legally. Introduces measures to block injunctions in the European Court of Human Rights. The bill will give the Home Secretary the ability to “counter” ECHR injunctions, such as the one which prevented the first deportation flight of migrants to Rwanda.

The bill will give the Home Secretary the ability to “counter” ECHR injunctions, such as the one which prevented the first deportation flight of migrants to Rwanda. Will apply retrospectively from the moment it is announced to stop crossings accelerating in the short term. This will answer concerns raised by border force unions, which warned there could be a rush of migrants seeking to enter the country by crossing the Channel on small boats before the law comes into force.

to stop crossings accelerating in the short term. This will answer concerns raised by border force unions, which warned there could be a rush of migrants seeking to enter the country by crossing the Channel on small boats before the law comes into force. Imposes a cap on the number of refugees admitted annually. The number is not yet known.

The bill will warn the new laws may not comply with the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).

But ministers believe that they do.

A duty will be placed on the Home Secretary to remove “as soon as reasonably practicable” anyone who arrives on a small boat, either to Rwanda or a “safe third country”.

Arrivals will be prevented from claiming asylum while in the UK, with plans also to ban them from returning once removed.

There will also be a cap on the number of refugees.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke to Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame on Monday before finalising his plans and pledged to continue working with him to ensure the stalled project works.

Suella Braverman speaks at a cabinet meeting at No 10 Downing Street. Photo: Simon Dawson / No 10 Downing Street

The government has paid more than £140 million ($168 million) to Rwanda but no flights forcibly carrying migrants to the capital Kigali have taken off because of legal challenges.

A Downing Street spokesman said the leaders are “committed to continue working together to ensure this important partnership is delivered successfully”.

Critics have warned that the proposals are “unworkable” and will leave thousands of migrants in limbo by banning them from claiming British citizenship again.