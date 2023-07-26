NatWest shares slide after chief executive Alison Rose's resignation in Farage row

Shares in NatWest bank lost 3 per cent in early trading in London, following the resignation of the bank's chief executive, Alison Rose.

Ms Rose resigned following the controversy over the way the British bank closed accounts held by politician-turned-broadcaster Nigel Farage.

Mr Farage claimed his accounts at NatWest's subsidiary Coutts were shut because of his political views.

Ms Rose admitted she had made a “serious error of judgment” when she discussed Mr Farage's relationship with Coutts with a BBC journalist.

Read More Under-pressure NatWest boss apologises in Farage banking furore

The resignation came hours after a statement from NatWest's board which said Ms Rose had retained their “full confidence”,

However, sources say that political pressure was brought to bear, after Downing Street was said to have “serious concerns” about her conduct.

NatWest Group is still 43 per cent owned by the British taxpayer, having been bailed out following the 2008 financial crisis.

Former politician Nigel Farage. The chief executive of NatWest Group resigned after Mr Farage complained that his bank account was shut down because the banking group didn't agree with his political views. (AP Photo / Alex Brandon, File)

Not an isolated case

In recent weeks, Mr Farage has been highly critical about the decision by Coutts, which caters to some of the UK’s wealthiest people including royalty, to 'de-bank' him.

Mr Farage had obtained documents from Coutts showing that staff discussed how some of his political standpoints were not aligned with the bank’s purpose.

On Wednesday, he told the BBC that his is not an isolated case.

“I was kicked out of the bank because of my political views,” he told the Today programme.

“What on earth does that have to do with the bank? Their job is to run a bank, not to become moral arbiters?

“The frightening piece is this: I am far from alone. Many other people have come forward to say they've been shut out because of what they stand for and what they believe and now the banks are working on monitoring the social media as every single one of us and that needs to be stopped.”