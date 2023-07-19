Nigel Farage: Papers show Coutts did close my bank account over my views

Private bank Coutts closed Nigel Farage's account because of his views, the former politician has claimed after obtaining documents via a subject access request.

The former UK Independence Party leader said he had got hold of a report from the bank’s reputational risk committee used to justify the closure.

“I believe Coutts targeted me on personal and political grounds, for its report reads rather like a pretrial brief drawn up by the prosecution in a case against a career criminal,” he said, writing in The Telegraph.

Mr Farage claims the report mentioned his comments about Brexit, his friendship with tennis star Novak Djokovic and a perception that he was regarded as “racist and xenophobic”.

“The most extraordinary comments of all are the areas of the report talking about me ‘not aligning with [Coutts’s] views’ and suggesting I must be barred because I do not support the diversity, policies and ‘purpose’ of Coutts, as though Britain is a political regime and I am a dissident,” Mr Farage wrote.

The BBC had previously suggested the Brexit leader fell below the financial threshold needed to hold an account with Coutts.

Coutts, the private banking division of the Royal Bank of Scotland in London. Bloomberg

Coutts requires its customers to borrow or invest at least £1 million ($1.3 million) or save at least £3 million, according to an eligibility questionnaire on its website.

But Mr Farage insisted the bank’s move “had nothing to do with my finances” and that the report found his funds were “sufficient to retain on a commercial basis”.

Mr Farage going public about his account being shut earlier this month prompted a debate about the issue.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said at the time that banks should not be allowed to close customers’ accounts because of their views.

He added that the right to free speech had to be respected “and that should not be an excuse to close anyone’s account”.