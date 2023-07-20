NatWest boss under pressure in Farage banking scandal

The chief executive of the NatWest banking group, Dame Alison Rose, is facing political pressure following the closure of the accounts of the British broadcaster and former politician Nigel Farage.

Mr Farage, the former UK Independence Party leader, has said he acquired a report from the bank’s reputational risk committee used to justify the account closures because of his personal and political views.

His accounts had been with Coutts, a NatWest subsidiary and the group's private banking arm. It caters to wealthy clients and has been referred to as “the king's bank” for that reason.

Read more Nigel Farage: Papers show Coutts did close my bank account over my views

Coutts said it was not its policy to close customer accounts solely on the basis of legally held political and personal views and reiterated that account closures involved a number of factors “including commercial viability, reputational considerations, and legal and regulatory requirements”.

David Frost, the former minister of state at the Cabinet Office, wrote in the Daily Telegraph that “executives who close banking facilities for political reasons should not be considered ‘fit and proper’ people to run banks”.

David Jones, a former minister, said: “The buck stops with the person at the top. I certainly think she (Dame Alison) should go, she’s presided over this. This is a disgrace to banking.”

It has emerged that Dame Alison sat next to Simon Jack, the BBC’s business editor, at a charity dinner the night before he wrote a story claiming Mr Farage had lost his accounts for “commercial reasons”, citing unnamed sources at NatWest.

Mr Farage has demanded an apology from the BBC for Mr Jack's reporting at that time.

The former head of the British Bankers' Association, Angela Knight, said the issue of politically exposed persons was a grey area and took issue with the bank's failure to be candid with Mr Farage.

“I do find it somewhat uncomfortable to see a situation arise where because of somebody's legitimate views, even though you may not agree with them, somehow has resulted in the service being withdrawn and then not being told about it,” she said.

To have an account at Coutts requires £1 million ($1.29 million) in investments or borrowing, including a mortgage, or £3 million in savings.

MailOnline published what it said were the full documents cited by Mr Farage on Wednesday.

They showed that Coutts had opted to cut ties with him after a mortgage he had taken out had expired, and the bank therefore was ending the relationship “on commercial grounds”.

Former Ukip leader Nigel Farage claims his account was closed because of his views. Reuters

Ministers, who have been critical of the actions by Coutts and NatWest, have said they are drawing up plans for new laws that could lead to banks losing their licences if they blacklist people simply for holding controversial views.

The Treasury is also expected to announce as soon as next week new rules that would extend the notice period given to customers to close their accounts from one month to three months.

Another rule likely to emerge from this saga, is that banks will be required to give a full explanation regarding why an account is being closed which customers will be able to appeal. This is not something UK banks are currently required to do.

'Thinly veiled political discrimination'

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said “it wouldn't be right” for banks to deny services to those exercising the right to lawful free speech. Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said the decision to close Mr Farage's account “completely undermines the trust we have in our banking and financial systems”.

Former Brexit secretary David Davis said it amounted to “thinly veiled political discrimination” and called it a “vindictive, irresponsible and undemocratic action”.

The Coutts scandal exposes the sinister nature of much of the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion industry. Apparently anyone who wants to control our borders & stop the boats can be branded ‘xenophobic’ & have their bank account closed in the name of ‘inclusivity’. 1/2 — Suella Braverman MP (@SuellaBraverman) July 19, 2023

Treasury minister Andrew Griffith said on Twitter that while businesses had a right to protect against reputational risks, banks had a “duty not to 'debank' because you disagree with someone's views”.

Former business secretary Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg called for an inquiry.

'Swift intervention'

Mr Farage welcomed the criticism and praised the reactions as “one of the swiftest interventions I've seen by government for many, many years”.

“I think that's because this problem of the way banks have been behaving has been building up for years and years and years,” he said.

“Every MP will know of constituents, small businessmen and women who've literally been shut down by their banks with no reason given whatsoever.

“I also think that because of the politically exposed persons rule, I think they're beginning to realise that this system is coming for them as well.”