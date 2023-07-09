Wimbledon school crash: Second child dies

A second child has died after a serious road accident in Wimbledon on Thursday.

The girl, 8, has been identified as Nuria Sajjad.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved Nuria on Sunday, 9 July 2023," Nuria’s family said in a statement.

"Nuria was the light of our lives. She embodied joy, kindness and generosity and she was loved by all around her.

“We would like to thank the efforts of the emergency services, all the extraordinary staff at St George’s Hospital, the parents of Nuria’s class fellows and staff of the Study Prep for all they have done to ease Nuria’s journey.

“We request that our privacy is respected at this difficult time.”

Police were called at 9.54am on July 6 to reports that a car had crashed through a fence and into a building at the Study Prep School in Camp Road, SW19.

Thirty-five police vehicles were sent to the scene and officers worked with paramedics to give first aid to injured people.

On Thursday, it was confirmed that Selena Lau, also 8, had died as a result of her injuries.

"Selena was an intelligent and cheeky girl adored and loved by everyone. The family wishes their privacy to be respected at this sad time," her family said in a statement released at the time.

A woman in her 40s remains in hospital in a serious condition.

Other people, including a 7-month-old girl, were taken to hospital with injuries later assessed as non-life threatening.

The driver of the car, a 46-year-old woman from Wimbledon, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

She was taken to hospital. Her condition was assessed as non-life threatening.

She has been bailed to a date in late July pending further inquiries.

Detectives from the Met's Serious Collision Investigation Unit are leading the investigation and their inquiries are continuing.