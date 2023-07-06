Seven children injured after car crashes into Wimbledon prep school

Seven children have been injured after a car crashed into a fee-paying girls' primary school in south-west London.

Several of those injured, which also included two adults, were in a "critical" condition, said local MP Stephen Hammond.

The incident, happened shortly before 10am on Thursday at The Study Preparatory School in Wimbledon.

A green Land Rover came off the road and drove across a lawn before crashing into one of the school buildings.

Police, firefighters and paramedics, including London's Air Ambulance, responded to the incident.

Mr Hammond said: "The size of the response tells you how serious the incident is and there are a number of casualties, and I understand that a number of those are being treated as critical."

The Met Police said it was not being treated as terror-related and the driver stopped at the scene.

The school, which charges £5,565 a term, is for girls aged four to 11 and is on Wimbledon Common, only a mile away from the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club which is hosting the world-famous tennis tournament.

Resident Yen McConaghy, 61, told The National she saw a number of ambulances, fire engines and officers from the Met's Territorial Support Group.

"The school is in a cul-de-sac and they've cordoned the whole area off. It looks serious," she said.

"We're all standing here and there's a few parents going in. Something big has happened. I've never seen this before. People are worried. It's very upsetting."

Mr Hammond added that the location was "really quite remote", about a mile from Wimbledon village and on the way to several nearby golf clubs.

"It's extremely distressing and extremely concerning," he added. "There are a number of casualties, I'm not sure how many."

In a statement, the Met Police statement said: “Officers are responding to an incident at a primary school in Camp Road, Wimbledon.

“We were called at 09.54 to reports that a car collided with a building at the school. Several people are being treated at the scene. We will share further updates when we can.”

Tweets from Wimbledon and Putney Commons urged the public to stay away from the area.

"Following an incident at the edge of the Common on Camp Road, the public are asked to avoid that area of the Commons to allow free access to the emergency services. Thank you.

"Emergency vehicles are likely to be using the Commons to get to the location so please be alert to what is happening and follow instructions from our staff. Thank you."