Man arrested after stabbing at London's Central Middlesex Hospital

A man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing incident that took place at Central Middlesex Hospital in north-west London on Wednesday.

Two people were injured during the attack, including one victim who received life-threatening wounds, Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

Armed police were called to the scene at 1.18pm on Wednesday and the hospital was locked down temporarily.

A man was detained at the scene and is also in a critical condition with self-inflicted injuries.

Some reports on social media suggested that patients had to shelter in safe rooms, but this has not been officially confirmed.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing but one else is being sought in connection with the incident, which is not thought to be terrorism related.

The hospital was temporarily locked down but has now reopened and will be operating as normal.

In a statement on Twitter, London Ambulance Service said it was at the scene with paramedics and an air ambulance. It added that a hazardous environment team had also been sent to the scene.

We are currently at an ongoing incident at Central Middlesex with emergency service colleagues.



We've sent a number of resources to the scene, including an incident response officer, an advanced paramedic, an ambulance crew, a medic in a fast response car, and @LAS_HART (1/2) ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ZqXG7qFSuc — London Ambulance Service 💙 (@Ldn_Ambulance) June 21, 2023

The incident comes amid elevated sensitivities over knife crime after three people were fatally stabbed in the city of Nottingham earlier this month.

Valdo Calocane has been charged with murdering 19-year-old students Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar, and 65-year-old school caretaker Ian Coates in the early hours of June 13.

The 31-year-old has also been charged with attempting to murder three pedestrians, Wayne Birkett, Marcin Gawronski and Sharon Miller, by driving Mr Coates’s van at them.