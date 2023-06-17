Man accused of murdering students and school caretaker in Nottingham appears in court

A man accused of murdering three people in a savage knife and van attack earlier this week in Nottingham has appeared in court.

Valdo Calocane, 31, was accompanied by three security officers at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Saturday afternoon.

He has been charged with the murder of Nottingham University students Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar, both 19, who were stabbed to death as they walked home before dawn on Tuesday.

He is also accused of killing school caretaker Ian Coats, 65, stealing his van and running down a group of pedestrians.

Additionally, Calocane has been charged with attempting to murder the three pedestrians in a hit-and-run that left one of the victims critically injured.

The suspect spoke only to confirm his details. He gave a different name, Adam Mendes, and said he was of no fixed abode.

Tuesday's rampage in Nottingham, a university city of about 350,000 in central England, shocked the country.

Thousands of people, many of them university students, attended vigils to remember those who were killed.

Barnaby's father David told those gathered at one of the vigils that "his heart will be with you guys for ever", while Grace's father Sanjoy told the students to look after each other.

Nottingham attack - in pictures

Expand Autoplay Flowers on the steps of Nottingham Council House after three people were killed and another three hurt in connected attacks on Tuesday morning. PA

Police said they believed the suspect acted alone, and were working with counterterrorism officers to try to establish a motive.

The attack has not been labelled terrorism by the authorities, and police are investigating issues including the suspect’s mental health.

According to reports, Calocane was originally from west Africa, but had lived legally in the UK for many years and was known to police. It is understood he has a history of mental health issues.

Police said earlier that Calocane is a former Nottingham University student, but said this was not believed to be connected with the attack.

He was remanded into custody and is expected to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday.