Father of Nottingham knife attack victim urges students to look after each other

The father of a young student killed in a savage knife attack in Nottingham urged students to look after each other as he stood beside the grief-stricken parent of another victim at a vigil attended by thousands.

History student Barnaby Webber and medical student Grace O'Malley-Kumar, both 19, were stabbed to death as they walked home from a night out in Nottingham just after 4am on Tuesday.

School caretaker Ian Coates, 65 was also killed by the suspect, who stole his van and drove at pedestrians.

Relatives of Ms O'Malley-Kumar and Mr Webber could be seen embracing at the vigil on Wednesday at the university's main campus.

A second vigil will be held on Thursday in the Old Market Square from 5.30pm, with a minute's silence at 6pm from the steps of the Council House.

Barnaby's father David told those gathered that "his heart will be with you guys for ever" while Grace's father Sanjoy told the students to look after each other.

Speaking on Wednesday with Mr Webber's hand on his shoulder, Mr Kumar said: "Everyone here I really, really want to thank you for your support, for taking the time to be here.

"All of you guys, everywhere that I see, a sea of people, such a lovely sign of the university and the bond you have.

"Grace was also like Barney, she loved coming up to Nottingham. In fact, we couldn't get her down.

From left, Nottingham victims Ian Coates, Grace O'Malley-Kumar and Barnaby Webber. Photos: PA; @benonwine / Twitter

"I said to her last week, 'come down', she said 'well, after she's had a few more sessions'. I used to call them her crisis meetings.

"The love that we have out here, I just wish we had it everywhere. So, look after each other is the big thing.

"Look after your friends and look after people around you. It is so important."

He also said: "Grace and her friend they fell together, and you just need to be friends with everyone. You need to love everyone and I wish we had more of it.

Barnaby Webber's family, from left, father David, brother Charlie and mother Emma at a vigil at the University of Nottingham. PA

"But most of all, all of you guys, everyone who's here who Grace may not have even touched, I really thank you for being here and taking the time.

"I really do. It means so much to Sinead, my wife, and me. She loved being here and she loved all of you. She really did and you should all feel very blessed.

"She was so full of her stories and things that she said about all of you, and you've all touched her life. And hence ours.

"You'll never be forgotten by us, certainly. We have children who were taken away prematurely from us, that should never happen to any parent."

In a moving speech, student union community officer Daisy Forster told the families "we will always be here when you need us", saying that there are 38,000 students to support them.

Grant Walton, from the university chaplaincy, described the deaths as "one of those moments which we hoped we'd never encounter" while the university's vice-chancellor, Prof Shearer West, said the lives of the victims had been "curtailed" by a "seemingly random" act of violence.

Grace O'Malley-Kumar's team mates attend a vigil at the University of Nottingham. PA

The vigil followed a series of tributes paid to the three victims of Tuesday's attacks who were all fatally stabbed, while another three people were hurt, one critically, when they were run over by a van.

Mr Coates' sons left tributes at the scene of his death on Wednesday, telling reporters he was "a die-hard Forest fan" and a keen fisherman who took young people from deprived backgrounds fishing to try to divert them from crime.

Lee Coates said the death of his father, who was four months from retirement, had "rocked everyone's world", adding: "If we had to think about it, he'd be lying in a bed with us holding his hand, him dying naturally in 20 to 30 years' time.

"Not dying on a street because some guy decided it's not his day today," Lee's brother James added.

He went on: "He was everyone's friend, always willing to help.

"Nobody deserves this but he definitely didn't. None of them did, it's a tragedy."

A 31-year-old man was tasered and arrested on suspicion of murder after the three were stabbed to death.

Prof West said Ms O'Malley-Kumar, 19, had been "thriving in her first year of study", adding that she had been "inspired to a career in medicine by work placements in a GP surgery and volunteering for the nationwide vaccination programme during the Covid-19 pandemic".

Ms O'Malley-Kumar's family previously described her in a statement as an "adored daughter" and a "truly wonderful and beautiful young lady".

Grace O'Malley-Kumar's father, right, and Barnaby Webber's parents embrace during a vigil at the University of Nottingham. PA

They said: "Grace was not just a sister to James but his best friend. He is completely heartbroken. As parents, words cannot explain our complete and utter devastation. She will be so dearly missed."

The family said that they were "so incredibly proud" of Ms O'Malley-Kumar who was "so happy" fulfilling her ambition of studying to become a doctor.

Prof West said Mr Webber, also aged 19, had a "particular personal interest in geopolitics of both the USA and China" – and that his tutors recalled "his energy as a student and as fun, friendly and full of life" in his seminars.

The family of Mr Webber, who played hockey, rugby and cricket for his school and local clubs, and was a member of the combined cadet forces, previously said "complete devastation is not enough to describe our pain", labelling his death as a "senseless murder".

In a statement to the PA news agency, Mr Webber's family said: "Barnaby Philip John Webber was a beautiful, brilliant, bright young man, with everything in life to look forward to."

After the pair were found unresponsive in Ilkeston Road, Mr Coates was found fatally knifed in Magdala Road before the suspect is believed to have stolen his van and driven at pedestrians in Milton Street.

Councillor David Mellen, Leader of Nottingham City Council, said: "Our city remains in shock after the tragic death of three people.

"We know the impact of these awful events will be felt not only by the victims' families and friends but by the wider Nottingham community and so it is important that we take time to join together to share our grief and to remember the people we have lost.

"The vigil will be a chance for people to come together to mourn and to show the world how Nottingham takes a stand against violence."

According to reports, the suspect was originally from west Africa, but had lived legally in the UK since he was a teenager and was known to police. It is understood he has a history of mental health issues.

CCTV from a residential care home about 100m from where Mr Coates was found, appearing to show a man dressed in black trying to gain access to a bay window, is being examined by detectives.

The footage shows someone inside the building managing to bat the man away before closing the window.

Nottinghamshire Police said the force was not contacted about the attempted break-in and had no calls about the suspect before the first stabbing.

Investigators are continuing to work with counter-terrorism police and maintain an open mind about the motive for the attack.