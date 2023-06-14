Collective shock in Nottingham over 'senseless' knife attack killings

Flowers, tributes and people in tears can be seen across the city of Nottingham, the scene of a multiple knife attack less than 48 hours ago.

With its castle and rich history, the English university city is usually bustling and vibrant and has been celebrating the promotion of one of its football teams, Notts County.

But in the space of 90 minutes in the early hours of Tuesday morning, a knife-wielding attacker killed three people and then injured three more when he drove a van into them.

The tragedy began with the murders of University of Nottingham students Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar, both 19. The assailant then fled and 3km away killed school site manager Ian Coates, 65, taking his van. The vehicle was then used to drive into three people waiting at a bus stop.

Read More What do we know about the Nottingham attack?

The police have arrested a 31-year-old man, who is understood to be of West African origin and has lived in the UK since childhood.

The police are continuing to investigate the motive for the attacks and are analysing the suspect’s mental health.

On Wednesday, the Bishop of Southwell and Nottingham, the Rt Rev Paul Williams, told The National the city remains in a state of shock.

“The church has been filled with flowers, many from the students. They were joined by many people from across the city who came to light candles. Everyone is in collective shock,” he said.

Expand Autoplay People at a vigil at St Peter's church in Nottingham. PA

“There is an enormous outpouring of grief and shock that people felt very palpably yesterday as hundreds poured into St Peter’s Church here in the city centre.

“Many were young people, including those students and friends who knew them. They just wanted to be together at a time like this. People across the city are in shock and our hearts go out to those who are devastated very personally by those who lost their lives.

“What happened in Nottingham is unique, it’s a complete tragedy. We are a friendly and safe city. There has been a massive outpouring of emotion. People are continuing to grieve and process their shock.”

In St Peter’s Church, a university cap and tie take pride of place at the centre of floral tributes in front of the altar.

Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar. PA

A stream of well-wishers filed through the church doors on Wednesday to pay tribute to those killed.

Just a few metres away, a book of condolence was opened in the city’s square where more flowers were placed.

A friend of Mr Webber, who did not wish to be named, wiped a tear from his face as he paid tribute to him.

“We were students together,” he said.

“They are going to be missed so much by everyone. We just feel numb. I can’t believe this has happened. I wanted to leave a message to express how saddened we are by their loss.”

The family of Mr Webber, a keen cricketer, described his death as a “senseless murder”.

“Complete devastation is not enough to describe our pain and loss at the senseless murder of our son,” they said.

“He was a beautiful, brilliant, bright young man, with everything in life to look forward to.

“As parents, we are enormously proud of everything he achieved and all the plans he had made.”

Medical student Ms O’Malley-Kumar’s family described her as an “adored daughter and sister” and “a truly wonderful and beautiful” young woman.

Her former school, Bancroft in London, described her as an “immensely gifted and dedicated scholar and sportswoman”.

Staff from a local hospice lay flowers in Nottingham. PA

Lee Coates, the son of school Mr Coates, paid tribute to his father on Twitter.

“RIP dad,” he tweeted.

“We are in shock. We are mourning.”

Ross Middleton, executive head teacher of Huntingdon Academy and Warren Academy, said: “Ian was a much-loved colleague who always went the extra mile for the benefit of our children and will be greatly missed.

“As a school community, it will take time to process this deeply upsetting news.”

Pensioner Edith Lock travelled into the city with some flowers to pay respect to the victims.

“I just can’t believe this has happened here,” she said.

“I wanted to come to let their families know how devastated we all are at what has happened.”

A graduation ball due to be held on Tuesday was cancelled as students opted to go to light a candle for their friends.

The suspect was caught on CCTV trying to enter the Seely Hirst House residential home in Nottingham in the early hours of Tuesday. PA

On Wednesday officers continued to search the home of the suspect.

Police said the motive behind the attack was yet to be determined, but officers were keeping an “open mind” and working with counterterror police.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the thoughts of all in the House of Commons were with the injured and the families of those who died.