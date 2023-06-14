Nottingham: Counter-terror police investigate as two students among three killed

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after three people, including two 19-year-old students, were killed in the UK city of Nottingham in what police called a “horrific and tragic incident”.

Nottinghamshire Police are keeping an “open mind” as to the motive behind the attacks and are working alongside counter-terror colleagues to “establish the facts”.

On Tuesday afternoon, the University of Nottingham said two of its students had been killed in the attacks – with one confirmed to be Barnaby Webber.

The other has been named in reports as hockey player Grace Kumar.

In a post on Twitter, Taunton-based Bishops Hull Cricket Club paid tribute to Mr Webber, who was one of its members, describing him as a “dear friend”.

The victim was described as a “key part” of the club and the statement invited family and friends to lay flowers and pay their respects at the ground.

Former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan also paid tribute to Mr Webber, describing him as a “young cricketer gone far too soon”.

CLUB STATEMENT



Today we learnt of the death of our dear friend and team mate, Barnaby Webber.



Barney was attacked at the early hours of this morning walking home with a friend after a night out on 13/06/2023 and had lost his life.



(1/3) pic.twitter.com/rPKXNnvS8u — Bishops Hull Cricket Club (@BishopsHull_CC) June 13, 2023

At a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Nottinghamshire Police Chief Constable Kate Meynell said it was believed the older man’s van had been stolen and was driven at three people in Milton Street.

A 31-year-old man remains in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder.

There were witness reports of armed police using a Taser and arresting a man at about 5.30am.

The University of Nottingham said two of the victims were students.

Nottinghamshire Police Chief Constable Kate Meynell reads a statement after three people were found dead. EPA

A university statement read: “It is with great sadness that we confirm the sudden and unexpected death of two of our students following a major incident in Nottingham city centre overnight.

“We are shocked and devastated by the news and our thoughts are with those affected, their families and friends. We know this is likely to cause distress for staff and students in our community.”

A lockdown was imposed on the city centre early on Tuesday, with several streets cordoned off and the tram network suspended.

Chief Meynell, speaking outside a police station in the city, said: “Police were called to Ilkeston Road just after 4am after a member of the public reported that two people aged 19 had been stabbed and were unresponsive.

“We had a further call to another incident in Milton Street, where the driver of a stolen van had attempted to run over three people. As a result, one man is in hospital in a critical condition while two others are believed to have suffered minor injuries.

“The van was then stopped on Maple Street, where a man was Tasered and detained by police officers on suspicion of murder. A man in his 50s was also found dead from knife injuries in Magdala Road by a member of the public.

“At the moment, we believe that the suspect has stolen this man’s vehicle and driven it to Milton Street, where he is then driven at members of the public.

“We are still in the early stages of the investigation. I need to determine exactly what the motives were behind this attack.”

A vigil at Nottingham’s St Peter’s Church in the city centre was attended by hundreds of people paying their respects to those who died and the injured.

During the service, attended mainly by young people of university age, those present were invited to place flowers below the altar or light a candle.

The Bishop of Southwell and Nottingham, the Rt Revd Paul Williams, said the impromptu service was an opportunity to “pray for those whose lives have so cruelly taken away”.

The bishop also said the city was “in collective shock and disbelief".

People at a vigil at St Peter's church in Nottingham. PA

Lynn Haggitt told BBC News she was feeling “shaky” after describing what she saw near the Theatre Royal in Nottingham this morning.

She described how a white van pulled up beside her at 5.30am on her way to work: “He looked in his mirror, saw a police car behind him, he then quickened up, there were two people, two in the corner, he went straight into these two people.”

“The woman went on the kerb, the man went up in the air, there was such a bang, I wish I never saw it, it’s really shaken me up.

Earlier, police said they were dealing with an unspecified but continuing serious incident.

Pictures on Twitter showed areas cordoned off and members of the emergency services in attendance, including National Inter-Agency Liaison Officers, who co-ordinate the response from police, ambulance and fire services.

In their first statement, Nottinghamshire Police said officers and other emergency services were in attendance at several city-centre locations.

The statement read: “There are multiple road closures in place throughout the city while the incident is being investigated.

“We are asking the public and motorists to please avoid the following areas and plan alternate routes.”