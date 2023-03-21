Met police force is institutionally racist, misogynist and homophobic, says report

London’s Metropolitan police force is institutionally racist, misogynist and homophobic with women and children placed “at greater risk” by lax standards and criminal officers, a report has found.

The force offers a “Londoners last” approach to policing as it lurched from one scandal to the next while failing to root out bad officers.

Baroness Louise Casey, commissioned after the murder of Sarah Everard by serving police officer Wayne Couzens, called her 363-page report published on Tuesday “rigorous, stark and unsparing”.

Baroness Casey's finding that the force is institutionally racist echoes the 1999 Macpherson Inquiry which took place after the murder of Stephen Lawrence and the abject failures in how the Met investigated his death.

“It is not our job as the public to keep ourselves safe from the police. It is the police's job to keep us safe as the public. Far too many Londoners have now lost faith in policing to do that,” she said.

The force endured multiple scandals, including Ms Everard's murder by Couzens, and David Carrick being unmasked as one of the UK's most prolific sex offenders, while working in a culture of denial and a “we know best” attitude.

Police officer Wayne Couzens, 48, has been jailed for the murder of Sarah Everard. AFP

Campaigners point to one eyebrow-raising moment in police's decision-making and crimes against women came in the immediate aftermath of Ms Everard’s death, before it was known her killer was an policeman.

Police decided to arrest women at a rally protesting against crimes on women on charges that they were breaking lockdown rules.

The report found that violence against women and girls has not been taken as seriously as other forms of violence.

The review made 16 recommendations and said the changes needed to be made by the Met, the Mayor's Office for Policing and Crime and the Home Office to “create a radically improved new London Metropolitan Police Service”.

People gather for a vigil for Sarah Everard in Clapham Common in London. PA

The Metropolitan Police failed to protect the public from police officers who abuse women, organisational changes have put women and children at greater risk, and female officers and staff routinely experience sexism, the report said.

There are racist officers and staff in the force and a “deep-seated homophobia” exists in the organisation, it found.

“Despite the Met saying violence against women and girls is a priority, it has been treated differently from 'serious violence'.

“In practice this has meant it has not been taken as seriously in terms of resourcing and prioritisation.”

The review painted an alarming picture of how crimes against women and children are investigated.

A campaigner at the sentencing of Metropolitan police officer David Carrick. PA

Officers are relying on “overstuffed, dilapidated or broken fridges and freezers” instead of fast-track forensic services, the report said.

“The de-prioritisation and de-specialisation of public protection has put women and children at greater risk than necessary.

“Instead of access to fast-track forensic services, officers have to contend with overstuffed, dilapidated or broken fridges and freezers containing evidence including the rape kits of victims, and endure long waits for test results.”

It found that the force's child protection service continues to have “major inadequacies” despite a watchdog issuing the most severely critical report in its history on the issue in 2016.

Baroness Louise Casey wrote the damning report. PA

“The Met's VAWG (violence against women and girls) strategy rings hollow since its claim to be prioritising serious violence has really not included the crimes that most affect women and girls," the report added.

“Those investigating domestic abuse are also under considerable pressures, with unmanageable caseloads and poor support for victims. This has increased disconnection from Londoners.”

The review said that Londoners had been “put last” with the loss of police commands for each borough, and that the English capital “no longer has a functioning neighbourhood policing service” after the changes.

Baroness Casey accused the Met of a “tick box” approach to the slew of negative reports about its performance in recent years, preferring to put the blame on individual bad apples rather than tackling systemic problems.

Metropolitan Police officer David Carrick who has pleaded guilty to 49 offences, including 24 counts of rape. PA

It found that there is widespread bullying in the Met, with a fifth of staff with protected characteristics — for example race, sexuality or disability — being victimised.

“Female officers and staff routinely face sexism and misogyny,” the report said.

“The Met has not protected its female employees or members of the public from police perpetrators of domestic abuse, nor those who abuse their position for sexual purposes."

The report concluded there are “systemic and fundamental problems in how the Met is run” and that the problem with the force is not its size but “inadequate management”.

“The Met is run as a set of disconnected and competing moving parts, lacking clear systems, goals or strategies," Baroness Casey's report said.

“It runs on a series of uncoordinated and short-lived initiatives, long on activity but short on action."

The Met's processes “do not effectively root out bad officers, help to tackle mediocre officers, or truly support and develop good officers,” and there are clear signs of high stress among the workforce.

“In the absence of vigilance towards those who intend to abuse the office of constable, predatory and unacceptable behaviour has been allowed to flourish," said the report.

“There are too many places for people to hide. The integrity of the organisation remains vulnerable to threat.”

The report called for a “complete overhaul” of the Met and a “new approach to restore public trust and confidence”.