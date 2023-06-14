What do we know about the Nottingham attack?

Police are continuing to investigate a savage knife attack which left three people dead and another critically ill in Nottingham early on Tuesday.

Witnesses gave harrowing accounts of the rampage, with one telling the BBC he heard “awful, blood-curdling screams” and saw a “black guy dressed all in black with a hood and rucksack grappling with some people”.

Nottinghamshire Police said a 31-year-old man was tasered and arrested on suspicion of murder after Barnaby Webber and fellow University of Nottingham student Grace Kumar were stabbed to death in Ilkeston Road at about 4am.

A third person named by his employer, the Lead Academy Trust, as school caretaker Ian Coates, was also found dead.

Another person was critically injured.

Who were the victims?

University of Nottingham student Barnaby Webber, 19, was a keen cricketer whose family home was in Taunton, Somerset.

Barnaby Webber, who was attacked and killed in Nottingham, England. AP

He was a former pupil of Taunton School. A fellow ex-pupil described him as a “wonderful young man with much to look forward to”.

Mr Webber played for cricket teams including Bishops Hull Cricket Club, where members called him a dear friend who was a key part of the club.

He had a younger brother, Charlie, who along with his parents, David and Emma, described their “complete devastation” at his death.

Fellow student Grace Kumar, also 19, was a talented hockey player who played for England under-16 and under-18 squads, as well as teams including Southgate Hockey Club in north London.

Grace Kumar, who was killed in the knife attack. Southgate Hockey Club/PA

She was also a gifted cricketer, at Woodford Wells Cricket Club in Essex. The club called the teenager “fun, friendly and brilliant”.

Miss Kumar, also known as Grace O'Malley-Kumar, attended independent Bancroft's School in north-east London before attending the University of Nottingham.

According to reports, her father is thought to be Dr Sanjoy Kumar, a GP who saved three teenagers after a knife attack in 2009.

Mr Coates was also found fatally stabbed. The suspect is believed to have stolen his van and driven at pedestrians in Milton Street. The school caretaker was described as “a much-loved colleague who always went the extra mile for the benefit of our children”.

Another person was critically wounded in the attack.

Who is the suspect?

Reportedly of West African origin, the 31-year-old suspect has lived legally in the UK since he was a teenager and has a history of mental health problems.

Police said they subdued the suspect with a stun gun and detained him on suspicion of murder.

What is happening?

Police said they believed the attacker acted alone and are working with counter-terrorism officers to try to establish a motive.

The attack has not been labelled terrorism by the authorities, and police are investigating issues including the suspect's mental health.

On Tuesday officers carried out searches at properties around the city – with cordons erected on various sections of Ilkeston Road.

The cordon was lifted on Wednesday, but two officers remained stationed outside a terraced property that appeared to be the subject of police searches on Tuesday afternoon. Staff at a neighbouring hairdresser saying it had been raided last year.

Police are examining CCTV from a residential care home, which appears to show a man dressed in black attempting to gain access to a bay window.

Alex Pridmore, a trustee of the All Saints Shelter charity, which runs the home, said the footage showed someone trying to gain access through a ground-floor window at about 4am on Tuesday.

Mr Pridmore said: "None of our residents were hurt.

"A resident had woken up and shut the window and was able to prevent the man coming in.

"The CCTV has been provided to the police. The resident alerted security, we have 24/7 security on the door."

A resident at the home, who did not wish to be named, said he "punched" the glass of his bay window to frighten off the man.

The incident was not reported to police at the time, police said, as they outlined the sequence of Tuesday's events in more detail.