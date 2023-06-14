Nottingham attack victim Barnaby Webber's family pay tribute

The family of a student killed in a deadly rampage in Nottingham paid tribute to the “beautiful, brilliant, bright young man, with everything in life to look forward to”.

Parents David and Emma Webber, and younger brother Charlie, said Barnaby, who attended the University of Nottingham, was “at the start of his journey into adulthood and was developing into a wonderful young man”.

Nottinghamshire Police said a 31-year-old man was tasered and arrested on suspicion of murder after Mr Webber and fellow University of Nottingham student Grace Kumar were stabbed to death in Ilkeston Road at about 4am on Tuesday.

A man in his 50s was found fatally knifed in Magdala Road before the suspect, it is believed, stole his van and drove at pedestrians in Milton Street.

Three people were killed and another person was left critical in the attack.

“Complete devastation is not enough to describe our pain and loss at the senseless murder of our son,” the family from Taunton in Somerset said.

“Barnaby Philip John Webber was a beautiful, brilliant, bright young man, with everything in life to look forward to.

Undated family photo of Barnaby Webber, second left, with his father David, mother Emma and brother Charlie. PA

“A talented and passionate cricketer, who was over the moon to have made selection to his university cricket team.

“At 19 he was just at the start of his journey into adulthood and was developing into a wonderful young man.

“As parents we are enormously proud of everything he achieved and all the plans he had made.

“His brother is bereft beyond belief, and at this time we ask for privacy as a family to be allowed time to process and grieve.

“We will not be making any further statements, particularly in relation to the police investigation.

“We are so proud to release these photographs, chosen by us as a family, of an amazing son, brother, grandson, nephew and friend.

“Thank you for your understanding, and to everyone who has supported us in this awful journey so far.”

England Hockey said they were "deeply saddened" at the news of the death of Ms Kumar, who had played hockey for England's Under 18 team.

In a short statement on Twitter, England Hockey said: "Grace was a popular member of the England U16 and U18 squads and our thoughts are with Grace's family, friends, teammates and the whole hockey community at this time."

Mr Webber was a keen cricket player. In a statement released on Tuesday, Bishops Hull Cricket Club in Taunton said Mr Webber, who was one of its members, was a “dear friend” and “key part” of the club.

Former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan also paid tribute to Mr Webber, describing him as a “young cricketer gone far too soon”.

Nottingham city centre shut after 'major incident' - in pictures

On Wednesday, police said they were questioning a man on suspicion of murder. They are not looking for any other suspects.

The suspect, reportedly of West African origin, has lived legally in the UK since his teens and has a history of mental health issues.

"We are still in the early stages of the investigation and need to determine the motives behind these attacks," said Chief Constable Kate Meynell of Nottinghamshire Police.

The incident has shocked the city, particularly the student community, with Nottingham home to two universities with more than 50,000 students.

The students were attacked as they returned home from a post-exam party, according to The Times.

In a short statement issued on Tuesday afternoon, Ms Meynell said the force believed the attacker then stole the older man's van before driving it at pedestrians in Milton Street.

The vehicle was stopped by officers in Maple Street before the suspect was tasered and detained, Ms Meynell said.

A vigil at Nottingham's St Peter's Church, in the city centre, was attended by hundreds of people paying their respects to those who died and those injured.

During the service, attended mainly by students from the University of Nottingham and Nottingham Trent University, those present were invited to place flowers below the altar or light a candle.

Throughout the day on Tuesday, witnesses gave harrowing accounts of the attacks, with one telling the BBC he heard "awful, blood-curdling screams" and saw a "black guy dressed all in black with a hood and rucksack grappling with some people".

Ms Meynell confirmed that officers had carried out searches at properties around the city – with cordons erected on various sections of Ilkeston Road.

A terraced property on the road was under police guard, with staff at a neighbouring hairdresser saying it had been raided last year.