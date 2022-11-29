Double stabbing near Regent's Park piles pressure on London Mayor Sadiq Khan

A man died and another was injured in a double stabbing near London’s Regent’s Park on Monday afternoon, piling pressure on London Mayor Sadiq Khan to address the capital’s growing problem with knife crime.

Police were called following reports of a stabbing in Lilestone Street, Westminster, where they found two injured men.

One man, in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to hospital with a stab wound.

Detective Chief Superintendent Owain Richards, local policing commander for Westminster, said: "I am deeply saddened that another young life has been lost to knife crime on the streets of London.

"I know the community will join me in sending our thoughts to the victim's family at this awful time.

"I appreciate people will want answers about what happened, but I would like to ask that our dedicated team of detectives are given the time and space they need to conduct their inquiries.”

The incident comes days after two 16-year-old boys died after being stabbed a mile apart from each other on the same day in south-east London at the weekend.

The incidents occurred in Abbey Wood and Thamesmead on Saturday.

The scene at Thamesmead, south-east London, after the fatal stabbings of two 16-year-old boys. PA

In total, nine people have died after being stabbed or shot in London since October 25.

A total of 10,366 knife crime offences have been recorded since the start of the year, according to official statistics.

That compares to 9,050 over the same period in 2021.

Mr Khan this month joined police officers on the beat in south-east London and said he was “leading from the front”, vowing to crack down on crime.

He claimed violent crime in London has reduced since he was first elected mayor in 2016 but warned that the cost-of-living crisis could cause an increase in offences.

He said: "Tackling violence is my top priority and I'm determined to continue leading from the front in London by being tough on crime and tough on its complex causes.

"Record investment from City Hall in the Met and London's Violence Reduction Unit has meant violence in the capital has reduced since 2016, with knife crime, gun crime, burglary and teenage homicides all falling — bucking the national trend. But more must be done.

"It's clear the level of violence in London remains far too high and I remain very concerned that the cost-of-living crisis could jeopardise the progress we've made."

In August, former home secretary Sajid Javid criticised Mr Khan for “letting Londoners down” over knife crime in the capital after the mayor blamed a spate of stabbings on longer days, school holidays and a summer heatwave.

“I think there's two things that need to be done to tackle knife crime, first there is what the government does in Westminster, then there's also what happens at the more sort of regional local level,” he told TalkTV.

"At the Westminster level over the last decade since the Conservatives got back in office, the rules have been tightened on this, they are a lot stricter than they were before.

"What matters a lot is what the person who runs policing does ... and I honestly think Sadiq Khan has let the people of London down.

"There's always an excuse in Sadiq's world and what we need to do is stop playing politics."