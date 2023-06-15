Marked police car followed Nottingham suspect before attack

Police officers tailed a vehicle being driven by the suspect in the Nottingham attack in which three people were killed, the force revealed on Thursday.

Two students – Grace O'Malley-Kumar and Barnaby Webber – and caretaker Ian Coates were stabbed. A fourth person was seriously injured after the van was driven at him.

Detectives have been granted an extra 36 hours to question the suspect – a former University of Nottingham student – over the deaths.

But Nottinghamshire police have also reported themselves to the Independent Office for Police Conduct watchdog.

A marked police car followed the vehicle for a short distance before it struck another two pedestrians in Sherwood Street, police said on Thursday.

Mr Coates, 65, was found dead in the city’s Magdala Road and his van was allegedly stolen by the suspect.

The 31-year-old suspect was tasered and arrested on suspicion of murder at 5.30am on Tuesday when the van was eventually stopped, police said.

Magistrates granted police an extra 36 hours to question him on Thursday.

Police also said the suspect is a former University of Nottingham student although officers do not believe that to be connected with the attack.

The suspect is believed to have made his way to a supported living complex after the attack on the students but was denied entry, an incident which had not been reported to police at the time.

Expand Autoplay Flowers on the steps of Nottingham Council House after three people were killed and another three hurt in connected attacks on Tuesday morning. PA

He then allegedly continued on foot to Magdala Road where Mr Coates was killed and had his van stolen. The van then struck another two pedestrians in nearby Sherwood Street.

Nottingham city council is planning a second vigil in Old Market Square on Thursday from 5.30pm, with a minute's silence at 6pm from the steps of the Council House.

Relatives of Ms O'Malley-Kumar and Mr Webber could be seen embracing at a vigil on Wednesday.

David Webber, Barnaby’s father, told the Wednesday vigil that “his heart will be with you guys for ever”, while Grace's father, Sanjoy, told the students to look after each other.

In a short statement on Thursday, the University of Nottingham said it was devastated to learn that the suspect was a former student.