Eight-year-old victim of Wimbledon prep school accident identified as Selena Lau

The eight-year-old girl killed in a car crash incident at a school in Wimbledon, south-west London, has been identified as Selena Lau.

The family of Selena Lau issued a statement through the Metropolitan Police describing her as an intelligent and cheerful girl who was “adored and loved by everyone”.

The vehicle, a Land Rover, crashed through the fence and into a building at the Study Preparatory School during an end-of-term tea party on Thursday morning.

Another eight-year-old girl is in the hospital in a life-threatening condition.

A woman in her 40s is also critically injured. According to the Metropolitan Police, several other people, including a seven-month-old baby, were taken to hospital, but their conditions have been assessed as non-life threatening.

The driver, a 46-year-old woman from Wimbledon, was apprehended at the scene under suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

After her condition was evaluated and determined to be non-life threatening, she was released on bail pending further inquiries.

Community members have visited the scene, leaving tributes and floral offerings.

One tribute at the scene, alongside flowers and a box, carried a note reading: “Dear Selena, you will always be our shining star. We will miss you so much.”

One girl died, and six other children and two adults were injured when a car crashed into The Study Preparatory School in Wimbledon. PA

The local policing commander for south-west London, Detective Chief Superintendent Clair Kelland, stated that it is difficult to imagine the pain the families involved are experiencing and the police will do all they can to support them as the investigation proceeds.

The Study Preparatory School has expressed profound shock at the incident.

“Our thoughts are with the bereaved family and with the families of those injured at this terrible time. Their welfare remains our top priority, and we will be doing everything we can to support them, especially those who suffered injuries,” a statement on the school's website read.

The incident at the school, which caters to girls aged four to 11, happened shortly before 10am on Thursday.

London Ambulance Service sent 15 ambulances, specialist critical care paramedics and London's air ambulance to the scene.

A total of 16 people were treated on site, with 10 later taken to hospital.

The police, the school administration and the community continue to rally to support the affected families as they seek answers about how the incident could have occurred.