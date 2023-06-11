Man City arrive home for parade and celebration with fans

Manchester City fans and players will celebrate together on Monday as the team parades all three trophies from their superb season.

The team returned to Manchester on Sunday, a few brief hours after cementing their names in football’s history books by winning the Champions League, Premiership and FA Cup treble.

On Monday, the squad will celebrate with an open-top bus parade through Manchester's city centre at around 6.30pm. A live stage show will be set up in the city's Oxford Street.

Fans will take over the streets of Manchester after a joyous weekend in Istanbul.

Thousands of supporters flew to the Turkish city to watch their team win the Champions League final against Inter Milan. The previous week they had beaten Manchester United in the FA Cup. The Premiership title was secured after finally overcoming Arsenal's challenge.

Jubilant fans danced and celebrated on the city's popular Nevizade street.

Read more Sheikh Mansour congratulates Manchester City for historic Champions League triumph

Strangers hugged each other in the minutes after the final whistle as the street adopted a festival atmosphere.

Some fans stayed an extra night in Istanbul, enjoying the city's sights before flying home early on Monday morning to catch the parade.

Lifelong fan Malcolm Muir, 57, from Stretford, Manchester, said he was hoping to get back in time to watch the parade.

"The parade's in the afternoon, because of the time difference we're getting two hours back."

Richard Dickinson, 50, from Sheffield, also celebrated the win with family and friends.

"It was a surreal experience," he said. "We were always typical City, we were never going to be a big team, and everything like that. My grandad always said our time will come."

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, congratulated Manchester City’s management, players, staff and fans on capturing a first Champions League title in the club’s history, saying the win “sets the standard for our future success”.

The Champions League crown was the latest in a long line of success for City since the Abu Dhabi United Group takeover in 2008.

In the 15 years under Sheikh Mansour's ownership, the club has won the Premier League seven times, three FA Cups, six League Cups, the FA Community Shield three times and now, European club football’s premier prize.

Rodri celebrates after scoring the winning goal. EPA

Rodri, the goal scorer on Saturday, said there was more to come from the team.

"From my point of view I want to thank the team. It's a victory of many years of work at this amazing club.

"They trusted me to come here, even though the change wasn't easy. It was a new culture for me and I arrive now scoring the most important goal in the history of this club.

"We deserve this. What a season. We deserve it.

"I said this before the game it was so important to win against Inter because we can build a legacy for the future. This is what teams like Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, AC Milan - these kind of clubs - did in the past.

"We believe we can do it again. I think that's why it's so important."