On Saturday night, Manchester City defeated Inter Milan to win their first Uefa Champions League title, the pinnacle of European club football. The English Premier League team’s 1-0 victory against the Italian side in Istanbul is a joyful reminder that in sport, just as in life, nothing is certain.

It is also a testament of how a grand vision, backed by consistent dedication, long-term planning and sound financial support, can transform the fortunes of an historic club, which for about three decades had not much going for it beyond a large and loyal base of diehard fans.

City were languishing in the lower half of the Premier League table in 2008 when they were taken over by Abu Dhabi United Group, owned by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court. In the 20 years prior to the purchase, they had been relegated five times, dropping as far down as English football’s third tier in 1998. Even worse, from a fans’ standpoint, it was a time when their crosstown rivals Manchester United were among Europe’s most successful teams.

City’s supporters often sang Blue Moon, a defiant but melancholic song, when their team performed poorly on the football pitch – as they routinely did throughout the 1980s and 90s.

However, what followed was a gradual transformation. As Nick March, an assistant editor-in-chief at The National and a lifelong supporter of the “Citizens”, once wrote, City went from being “a football club clad in oak-panelled dysfunction and disagreement” to a “slick corporate giant of the modern era”.

A vision was set, a team was assembled, and money was spent judiciously towards the long-term rejuvenation of the club. While some of the best players in the world were acquired in the short term, more lasting structures were put in place, including the further development of Etihad Stadium, and the inauguration of Etihad Campus and its associated academy. The club, along with Manchester City Council, funded a community hub and leisure centre that have played a part in the region’s long-term redevelopment initiative. In Pep Guardiola, City found a manager who subscribed to their aspirations and was given the time, support and freedom to build a team with a clearly defined playing style.

Contrary to a widespread misconception that new ownership and money can bring football clubs instant success, City’s titles did not come overnight. In fact, it wasn’t until four years after the takeover that they lifted their first Premier League trophy. The club’s consistency since – it has won seven Premier League titles, three FA Cups and six League Cups over the past decade and some – is nothing but a testimony to the foresightedness of its custodians. Now they can add the Champions League to that roll of honour.

Sheikh Mansour, who was at Istanbul's Ataturk Stadium to witness the fruits of this foresight, tweeted: “My congratulations and gratitude to our loyal Manchester City fans, and everyone at the Club, including management, technical staff and players. We will continue to define and celebrate our success together.” His continued support has meant a team filled with confidence for the future.

Success on Saturday night was historic. City have become only the second English club, after United in 1999, to win “the treble” – lifting the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup trophies in a single season.

Despite all this success, City fans continue to sing Blue Moon, perhaps as a reminder to themselves of a not-too-distant past when their team wasn’t winning games, let alone titles. Be that as it may, what is beyond doubt is that the proverbial blue moon has well and truly risen and will remain so for the foreseeable future.