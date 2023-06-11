Sheikh Mansour congratulates Manchester City for historic Champions League triumph

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, congratulated Manchester City’s management, players, staff and fans on capturing a first Champions League title in the club’s history, saying the win “sets the standard for our future success”.

The Premier League champions concluded an incredible 2022/23 season on Saturday night with victory in European football’s showpiece, when they defeated Inter Milan 1-0 in the final in Istanbul to clinch the treble.

Midfielder Rodri struck the game’s only goal in the 68th minute at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium, meaning City ended the campaign as both champions of England and Europe, while they also won the FA Cup.

The Champions League crown was the latest in a long line of success for City since the Abu Dhabi United Group takeover in 2008. In the 15 years under Sheikh Mansour's ownership, the club has won the Premier League seven times, three FA Cups, six League Cups, the FA Community Shield three times and, now, European club football’s premier prize.

“We will continue to define and celebrate our success together,” Sheikh Mansour said. “Earning the Uefa 2023 Champions League title is a meaningful expression of our long-term ambition to be one of the world’s benchmark-setting football clubs. It sets the standard for our future successes.

“Today’s title is the result of a deliberate strategy developed 15 years ago. We are committed to our ambition to be one of the most competitive football clubs in the world.”

State news agency Wam reported that Sheikh Mansour praised the commitment and impact of the club’s management, led by chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak, the team’s technical staff headed by manager Pep Guardiola, and “all members of the City organisation”.

“Sheikh Mansour thanked the club’s supporters in Manchester and around the world, noting that they are not only an integral part of the team’s success, but some of the best fans in the world of sport,” Wam said.

Fans celebrate at Yas Mall after Manchester City's Champions League win

“Always committed to exceeding the expectations of the club’s supporters, Sheikh Mansour stated that the fans provide the club with motivation and inspiration to achieve more every season, as the club follows its measured strategy of development.

“He expressed his thanks to the Republic of Turkey for hosting the Uefa Champions League final, and for its seamless and safe delivery of this historic event. His Highness also thanked the Union of European Football Associations (Uefa) for its excellence in organising the championship, wishing them much success as they guide the development of European football.

“His Highness also praised Inter Milan for their competitiveness, wishing them continued success next season.”