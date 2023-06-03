LATEST UPDATES
Soccer Football - FA Cup Final - Preview - Manchester City v Manchester United - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - June 2, 2023 General view as a Manchester City and Manchester United scarf is displayed outside Old Trafford ahead of the FA Cup Final REUTERS / Molly Darlington

FA Cup final live: Build-up to Manchester derby at Wembley

Follow The National's live football coverage as the Premier League champions chase part two of the treble

Schedule
  • FA Cup final: Manchester City v Manchester United (6pm UAE time)
Updated: June 03, 2023, 10:31 AM