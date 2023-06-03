FA Cup final live: Build-up to Manchester derby at Wembley

<h2><strong>FA Cup final build-up</strong></h2><div>Hello and welcome to <em>The National</em>'s coverage of an action-packed Saturday.</div><div>The Premier League concluded with Manchester City celebrating <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2023/05/21/manchester-city-celebrate-third-premier-league-title-in-row-with-win-over-chelsea/">another successful campaign</a>, while former champions Leicester City suffered the embarrassment of relegation.</div><div>Now the focus shifts to the final stretch of the season with Pep Guardiola's City in the hunt for an incredible treble.</div><div>City will face Manchester United <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2023/06/02/fa-cup-final-derby-battle-next-up-in-manchester-citys-quest-for-historic-treble/">in the FA Cup final</a>, aiming to continue their incredible form as they gear up for the Champions League final against Inter Milan on June 10.</div><div>United, meanwhile, will be aiming to complete a respectable season in charge for manager Erik ten Hag, having won the League Cup and finished third in the league.</div><div>Catch all the updates here throughout the day.</div>