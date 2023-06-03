FA Cup final: Manchester descends on Wembley ahead of showpiece derby

Supporters from Manchester painted London blue and red ahead of the derby showdown between City and United in the FA Cup final at the Wembley Stadium.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are looking to complete the second leg of a potential Treble against United. They have already won the Premier League and next face a clash with Inter Milan in the Champions League final in Istanbul on June 10.

They will be looking to emulate United, who completed the treble in 1999.

Erik ten Hag's United, meanwhile, are aiming to win a second domestic trophy this season, having captured the League Cup in February.

They will look to continue the good form that saw them finish a respectable third in the league, which sealed their Champions League spot.

For fans, build-up to the final has been far from smooth. Train strikes for the second day have affected fans travelling to the famous Wembley Stadium. Manchester fans took coaches to travel to the venue on Saturday, while many were forced to alter their plans and use carshare services.