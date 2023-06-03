Manchester United FA Cup final quiz

Manchester United will be keen to continue their good form that saw them finish third in the Premier League when they face league champions Manchester City in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday.

United will be looking to lift their second trophy of the season after winning the League Cup in February. If they succeed, it will be a memorable effort from manager Erik ten Hag.

An FA Cup victory would complete an impressive debut season at Old Trafford for the Dutchman after guiding his side to Champions League qualification.

Standing in their way are Pep Guardiola's City, who are looking to complete an incredible treble, with the Champions League final against Inter lined up next.

As we prepare for the Manchester showdown, take our quiz below and test you knowledge about United in FA Cup finals over the years.