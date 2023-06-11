Dubai's Sheikh Hamdan praises ‘exceptional’ Man City

UAE and world leaders, including British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, added to the many tributes paid to Manchester City for completing a treble of trophies with the Champions League.

The Premier League club, which was purchased by the Abu Dhabi United Group in 2008, lifted the trophy at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul after their 1-0 win against Italian side Inter Milan.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, congratulated the team.

“We congratulate my brother Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed and all members of the technical and administrative staff, players and fans around the world, for winning the Champions League title for Manchester City, crowning an exceptional season,” Sheikh Hamdan tweeted.

نبارك لأخي الشيخ منصور بن زايد ولجميع أفراد الطاقم الفني والإداري واللاعبين والجماهير حول العالم فوز نادي مانشستر سيتي بلقب دوري أبطال أوروبا ليتوج بذلك موسم استثنائي… الناموس والسيتي دايما منصور. pic.twitter.com/cqh7Nj4bcb — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) June 10, 2023

Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, spoke of the coronation of the team and tweeted a video showing President Sheikh Mohamed applauding the victory.

“I congratulate Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed on the occasion of the deserved coronation of the Manchester City team in the European Champions League,” he said. “Congratulations to all Emiratis and all football fans in the world.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also congratulated the team and was delighted with the successful hosting of the match in Istanbul.

“I congratulate the Manchester City team, which won the championship in the Champions League final, one of the biggest sports organisations in the world, played at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium,” he said.

“I would like to thank everyone who proved once again Turkey’s hospitality and contributed to the smooth and successful organisation.”

Never thought I’d see another team win the treble in my lifetime.



Whoever you support it’s an incredible achievement.



Congratulations to Pep and the team 👏 https://t.co/0XgPi0TisX — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) June 10, 2023

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak referenced Manchester United’s treble in 1999 in sharing his congratulations.

“Never thought I’d see another team win the treble in my lifetime,” he tweeted.

“Whoever you support, it’s an incredible achievement. Congratulations to Pep and the team.”

Man City are only the second English club to complete a treble after Man United's triumph 24 years ago.

Celebrations continue

Emirati football fans said they would continue celebrating with friends and family at the weekend.

Saeed Al Memari, the first Emirati adventurer to scale Mount Everest, listened in to the game during his journey back to the UAE from a climbing expedition in Nepal.

He was at Dubai airport when midfielder Rodri struck in the 68th minute to put City ahead of Inter Milan.

“I will wear my City T-shirt and celebrate with friends today over coffee,” said Mr Al Memari, who has climbed Everest twice.

“This will be the start of the team winning many big awards, of that I’m sure.

“It is a major victory for us fans. We are really so happy and want to congratulate the team and Sheikh Mansour so they continue winning.”

Father and son Man City fans Kaizad Mody and Keenan, 9, at home with a t-shirt they designed for the treble. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Many Emiratis and expatriate residents of the UAE have been City supporters since 2008 following the club takeover in 2008 by the Abu Dhabi United Group, owned by Sheikh Mansour.

Kaizad Mody, an Indian expatriate, designed a T-shirt with the Champions League, the FA Cup and Premier League trophies, in anticipation of his team’s triumph.

He showed it off to friends who gathered at a Dubai hotel after City's victory and planned to wear it again for another celebration on Sunday.

“I’m on cloud nine. The winning goal was such a fantastic moment,” said Mr Mody, who owns a tourism business in Dubai.

“When they lifted the trophy, I ripped off the blue T-shirt I was wearing so my friends could see the special T-shirt I had designed with the three trophies.

“We have been suffering for some years now and I kept hearing comments about City not winning the Champions League title.

“Our dreams have prevailed.”

Many fans watched the game on big screens in public spaces, restaurants, malls or clubs in the UAE.

They were overcome with emotion when City won and places such as Abu Dhabi's Yas Mall were filled with streamers and confetti.