UAE supporters bask in glory of Manchester City's Champions League win

As the final whistle blew at the Champions League final in Istanbul, Manchester City fans erupted in celebration in the UAE.

Hundreds of supporters rejoiced after witnessing their beloved club clinch the prestigious title with a gutsy performance.

Emotions ran high as fans expressed their gratitude towards the team, its manager and the players who had delivered an extraordinary performance throughout the European campaign.

Mohammed Al Attas, a 25-year-old Emirati who has supported City since 2009, collapsed in tears as his team won the title.

“Nothing can express my feelings now. It is an unbelievably happy feeling. This win means the world to us,” Al Attas said at a fan zone in Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi.

“This tournament was a big challenge for us as we witnessed many disappointments. But today we are the champions,” he added.

Saif Al Belooshi, a 22-year-old Emirati student, was on the edge of his seat during the 90-minute tie, often pulling his City scarf off his shoulders and throwing it high in the air at the final whistle.

Saif Al Belooshi: 'It was a tough match as Inter Milan played well but we deserved the win.'

“We've supported this team through thick and thin, and to see them triumph on the European stage is a dream come true,” Al Belooshi told The National.

Al Belooshi became a supporter of the club the moment Aguero scored with a low drive into the net in the final moments of the last game of the season in 2012.

Read more Incredible Manchester City complete treble with Champions League win

“Since that day, I'm a City loyal fan. It was a tough match as Inter Milan played well but we deserved the win,” he added.

Mustafa Tawfiq, 26, from Jordan, told The National that he has supported the Citizens for the last 12 years.

“We are the best team in the world now. Finally, we did it,” he said.

“The players showed incredible determination, and we couldn't be prouder of their achievements.”

Ali Mohamed: 'Today is our day. We have three titles now and more to come.' Khushnum Bhandari / The National

Ali Mohammed, a 24-year-old Emirati fan, said he's felt connected to the club since 2009, when Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, bought the club.

“Manchester City means a lot to me. The club has developed over the years and now we are sitting at the top of the list. We managed to defeat solid teams in this tournament,” he said.

“It is an astonishing feeling. Today is our day. We have three titles now and more to come.”

Champions League final ratings