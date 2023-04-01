Pope Francis quips 'I'm still alive' as he leaves hospital

Pope Francis was discharged on Saturday from a hospital in Rome where he was being treated for bronchitis, quipping to journalists: “I'm still alive.”

The 86-year-year was hospitalised on Wednesday at Gemelli Polyclinic after reportedly having breathing difficulties following his weekly public audience.

The pontiff was treated with antibiotics administered intravenously, the Vatican said.

The pope, who marked the 10th anniversary of his pontificate in March, has suffered a number of ailments in recent years.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni confirmed on Friday that the pope was expected to take part in this weekend's service for Palm Sunday — a major event that kicks off Easter week celebrations.

Holy Week, as it is known, includes a busy schedule of rituals and ceremonies that can be physically exhausting, including a Good Friday nighttime procession by Rome's Colosseum.

The dean of the college of cardinals, Giovanni Battista Re, has said a cardinal would help the pope during the week's celebrations and take care of altar duties.

A similar arrangement was put in place last year, when the pope sat to one side during some Easter events due to persistent knee pain, leaving it to senior cardinals to lead the Masses.