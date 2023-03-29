Pope Francis taken to hospital for 'scheduled check-up'

The 86-year-old pontiff visited a hospital in Rome after taking part in a weekly audience

Pope Francis arrives for the weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican. Reuters
Neil Murphy
Mar 29, 2023
Pope Francis has gone to Rome's Gemelli hospital for a scheduled check-up, his spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement on Wednesday.

The pope, who is 86, earlier in the day took part in the weekly general audience and looked in good health.

He previously spent 10 days at the Gemelli hospital in July 2021 following surgery for an intestinal narrowing. He had 33 centimetres (13 inches) of his colon removed.

He said soon after that he had recovered fully and could eat normally, but earlier this year said the diverticulosis, or bulges in his intestinal wall, had “returned.”

This is a developing story.

Updated: March 29, 2023, 2:28 PM
