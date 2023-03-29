Pope Francis taken to hospital for 'scheduled check-up'

Pope Francis has gone to Rome's Gemelli hospital for a scheduled check-up, his spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement on Wednesday.

The pope, who is 86, earlier in the day took part in the weekly general audience and looked in good health.

He previously spent 10 days at the Gemelli hospital in July 2021 following surgery for an intestinal narrowing. He had 33 centimetres (13 inches) of his colon removed.

He said soon after that he had recovered fully and could eat normally, but earlier this year said the diverticulosis, or bulges in his intestinal wall, had “returned.”

This is a developing story.