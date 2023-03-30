Pope Francis improving after first night in hospital with breathing problems

Pope Francis was “progressively improving” and had started to do some work from his bedside, the Vatican said on Thursday after he was admitted to hospital with a respiratory infection.

The Pope ate breakfast and read the newspapers, spokesman Matteo Bruni said.

In his early 20s, the Pope had part of one lung removed when training to be a priest in his native Argentina.

“His Holiness Pope Francis rested well during the night. His clinical picture is gradually improving and he is continuing his planned treatment,” a statement said.

“This morning after breakfast, he read some newspapers and resumed work,” it added. The official statement did not say if he was confined to his bed.

"I am touched by the many messages received in these hours and I express my gratitude for the closeness and prayer," the pope wrote separately on Twitter.

Mr Bruni has indicated the Pope was able to pray in the small chapel in his private hospital suite. But he did not say when the pope might leave Rome's Agostino Gemelli Hospital. The Vatican said on Wednesday he was expected to spend a “few days” there.

The 86-year-old pope was taken to Gemelli with breathing difficulties, raising fresh concerns over his health.

Nursing staff were “very optimistic” that, barring surprises, the pope could be discharged in time for Palm Sunday celebrations on April 2 — the start of a hectic week of ceremonies leading to Easter Sunday on April 9, Italian news outlet Ansa reported.

Last year, the Pope attended but did not preside at some of the Easter services due to his knee pain. If the same happened again, a cardinal would be appointed to celebrate the services.

Pope Francis, who this month marked 10 years as pope, is sometimes short of breath and known to be exposed to respiratory problems.

He suffers from diverticulitis, a condition that can infect or inflame the colon, and had an operation in 2021 to remove part of the organ.

The Vatican said the Pope was expected to spend a few days in the hospital. AP

This year, he said the condition had returned and that it was causing him to put on weight, but that he was not overly concerned. He did not elaborate.

He also has a problem with his knee and alternates between using a cane and a wheelchair in his public appearances.

Pope Francis said last year that he preferred not to have surgery on his knee because he did not want a repeat of long-term side effects from anaesthesia he suffered after the 2021 operation.

Last July, returning from a trip to Canada, the Pope acknowledged that his advancing age and his difficulty walking might have ushered in a new, slower phase of his papacy.

The Agostino Gemelli Hospital where Pope Francis is being treated for a respiratory infection. EPA

But since then, he has visited Kazakhstan and Bahrain, and made a gruelling trip last month to the Democratic Republic of the Congo and South Sudan.

Pope Francis also said this year that he has no plans to resign any time soon and that if he eventually did, it would be for serious health reasons, such as if he were incapacitated.