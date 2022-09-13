Royal family to walk behind queen's coffin as it moves to Westminster Hall

Queen Elizabeth II dies — follow the latest news as the world mourns

The Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex will join King Charles III and walk behind Queen Elizabeth II's coffin from Buckingham Palace to where she will lie in state.

King Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry — along with the Duke of York, the Princess Royal and the Earl of Wessex — will follow the coffin on foot as it makes its journey to Westminster Hall on Wednesday afternoon.

Princess Anne’s son Peter Phillips and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence will also walk in the procession, as well as the Duke of Gloucester and the Earl of Snowdon.

Queen consort Camilla, the Princess of Wales, the Countess of Wessex and the Duchess of Sussex will travel by car.

The procession will leave the palace at 2.22pm and is expected to arrive at Westminster Hall at 3pm.

A service lasting about 20 minutes will be led by the Archbishop of Canterbury, accompanied by the Dean of Westminster.

Prince William and Prince Harry put on a united front with their wives during a walkabout on Saturday.

The brothers have a well-documented troubled relationship but the death of their grandmother led to them unexpectedly coming together to view floral tributes left to the late queen at Windsor Castle.

Prince William, Kate, Prince Harry and Meghan arrived in the same vehicle and greeted mourners for about 40 minutes before Prince William hopped into the driver’s seat of the Audi with his wife in the passenger seat, and his brother and sister-in-law in the back.

In his televised address to the nation on Friday evening, the king talked of his love for Prince Harry and Meghan, saying: “I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas.”

Then in Prince Harry’s tribute to his grandmother, released on Monday, he said he wanted to honour his father at the start of his reign as king.

The last time King Charles and his two sons were all seen together in public was at the service of thanksgiving for the queen in St Paul’s Cathedral during the platinum jubilee celebrations in June.

But on that occasion, Prince Harry and Meghan were seated some distance from King Charles and Prince William on the other side of the aisle in the second row, behind the Wessex family and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

This was Prince Harry and Meghan’s first public appearance alongside the Windsors since they stepped down as working royal family members in 2020 amid the Megxit storm.

In April 2021, Prince Harry and Prince William joined their father when they walked behind the Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin at his funeral.

The brothers were separated by their cousin Peter Phillips but he dropped back half a pace at one point so the siblings appeared closer together.

After the funeral service, Prince William and Prince Harry could be seen chatting as they walked back up the hill from the chapel to the castle.

Mourners have already joined the queue to attend the queen’s lying-in-state at Westminster Hall, which begins at 5pm on Wednesday.

It will continue until 6.30am on September 19 — the day of the queen’s funeral.

Government guidance says the queue is expected to be very long, with people standing for “many hours, possibly overnight” and with very little opportunity to sit down.