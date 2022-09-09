King Charles shares ‘love’ for Prince Harry and Meghan in address to nation

King Charles III shared his love for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during an address to the nation on Friday in which he also revealed his “feelings of profound sorrow” over the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are currently living in the US.

“I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas,” he said, after speaking of his eldest son, Prince William, and his wife Kate, who have inherited the new titles of Prince and Princess of Wales.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex live in Montecito, California, with their two children, Archie and Lilibet, having stepped down as senior working royals in 2020.

The couple were visiting Europe for a series of events when news of the queen’s worsening health emerged.

Prince Harry arrived at Balmoral Castle on Thursday evening, having cancelled an appearance at a charity awards ceremony in London to join fellow members of the royal family who had gathered in the Aberdeenshire residence, while Meghan remained in the capital.

Prince Harry left the residence about 12 hours later at 8.15am on Friday, with a convoy seen passing by flowers that had been laid out in tribute to the late monarch.

The duke then boarded a British Airways flight at Aberdeen International Airport, dressed in a black suit.

As he walked towards the steps of the plane, he was seen speaking to a woman in a hi-vis vest, at one stage placing his hand on her shoulder.

His flight arrived at Heathrow Airport shortly after 11.30am and he is believed to have returned to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

The Sussexes, who were coming to the end of a whistle-stop visit to Europe when the queen died, are expected to stay in the UK to attend the queen’s state funeral, which is likely to be held on September 19.

The couple have a troubled relationship with their relatives amid the Megxit saga, the rift between Prince Harry and his brother, allegations of racism against an unnamed royal, and accusations that the institution failed to help a suicidal Meghan.

After the Sussexes’ bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, the queen said in a statement that though “some recollections may vary”, the Sussexes “will always be much-loved family members” and that the issues raised would be “addressed by the family privately”.

Despite rumoured tension, the Sussexes made efforts to publicly praise the former monarch, even naming their daughter Lilibet — the queen's family nickname since childhood.