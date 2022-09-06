Prince Harry and Meghan in Germany for Invictus Games event

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have arrived in western Germany to promote the Invictus Games.

The couple were welcomed by crowds of cheering supporters in Dusseldorf, where Prince Harry's showcase event for injured and ill military veterans will be held in a year’s time.

“Let us learn from their stories and experiences. Let us take strength from all for our daily lives and believe in the power of sport to achieve what can sometimes feel impossible,” Prince Harry said at city hall at a reception for the couple.

“We have so much to learn and grow from their example, as they have defied all odds to carry the torch of service, determination and perseverance.”

The couple, who live in the US, appeared at a global conference for young leaders on Monday after returning to the UK for the first time since the platinum jubilee.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, meets fans after a visit to the town hall in Dusseldorf. AP

The Duchess of Sussex said it was “very nice to be back in the UK” as she took centre stage in Manchester to tell young leaders: “You are the future … you are the present."

Meghan spoke about how her life had changed when she last joined the summit in London in 2019, singling out her role as a wife and a mother but making no mention of becoming a senior royal the year before.

“I joined you in London in 2019 and by that point, it’s fair to say, my life had changed rather significantly," she said.

"I was now married, and I was now a mum,” she said, leaving a pause at the end, which was filled with huge cheers from the audience.

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, at the annual One Young World summit at Bridgewater Hall in Manchester, north-west England, on Monday. AFP

The former Suits actress has described herself as a “loner” and an “ugly duckling”, who had no one to sit next to at lunch in her latest podcast episode on Spotify, released on Tuesday while the couple were in Germany.

In a conversation with actress Mindy Kaling, Meghan said she filled her lunchtimes with meetings and becoming president of clubs to keep busy and not worry about who to sit with.

Kaling asked Meghan: "Were you not the pretty one growing up?"

Meghan said: "Ugly duckling. Ya no... maybe not conventional beauty, now maybe that would be seen as beautiful, but massive, frizzy, curly hair and a huge gap in my teeth. I was the smart one for ever and ever and ever and ever, and then just sort of grew up."

She added: "I never had anyone to sit with at lunch. I was always a little bit of a loner and really shy, and didn't know where I fit in.”

The couple will return to the UK for the WellChild Awards in London, where Prince Harry will deliver a speech on Thursday.