Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to touch down in UK for first time since platinum jubilee

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are back in the UK this week for the first time since returning for Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee.

Prince Harry and Meghan will appear at events in London and Manchester, as well as visiting Germany to mark the start of a year's countdown to the Invictus Games.

It is not known what day the couple will arrive in British, or if they will visit the queen in Balmoral, but it is thought unlikely they will take their children Archie and Lili on the working trip.

They will head to Manchester on Monday for the One Young World summit, an event which brings together young leaders from more than 190 countries.

Meghan, a counsellor for the organisation, will give the keynote address at the opening ceremony.

They will also meet a group of summit delegates doing “outstanding work on gender equality”, One Young World said.

The couple will then head to Germany for the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 One Year to Go event Which is taking place on Tuesday, before returning to the UK for the WellChild Awards in London where Harry will deliver a speech on Thursday.

Their visit to the UK will be the first time they have been back in the country since the celebrations in early June, when they attended the service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral.

It comes just days after Meghan’s wide-ranging interview with The Cut in which she said it takes “a lot of effort” to forgive and hinted that she can “say anything”.

Prince Harry and Meghan's trip falls in the same week the new prime minister is due to be announced and asked to form a government by the queen.

Prince Harry and Meghan’s trip falls in the same week the new prime minister is due to be announced and asked to form a government by the queen.

The monarch, 96, will appoint a new prime minister at Balmoral for the first time in her reign.

Queen Elizabeth, who has continuing mobility issues, traditionally holds audiences with departing and new prime ministers at Buckingham Palace.

But Boris Johnson, who will tender his resignation, and the new Conservative Party leader who will be asked to form a government — either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak — will travel to Balmoral Castle for the audiences on Tuesday.

Security will be at the forefront of Prince Harry’s mind as he travels from his home in California for the high profile appearances.

The duke, who quit as a senior working royal in 2020, is bringing legal action over a decision not to allow him to pay for police protection for himself and his family when in the UK.

The royal family has been bracing itself for Prince Harry’s forthcoming tell-all book, which he has vowed will be an “accurate and wholly truthful” account of his life.

The memoirs were expected to be published in late 2022 by Penguin Random House but a release date has yet to be confirmed.

There will be concern in royal quarters that the duke will delve into his rift with his brother, the Duke of Cambridge, his troubled relationship with his father, the Prince of Wales, his view of his stepmother the Duchess of Cornwall and the turbulent fallout of Megxit.

The couple's children travelled with their parents to the UK for the jubilee and Lili celebrated her first birthday at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, but Archie and his younger sister did not attend any public events.

Prince Harry and wife Meghan kept out of the limelight for the majority of the weekend, with the queen deciding only working royals should grace the Buckingham Palace balcony during the historic festivities.