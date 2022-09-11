Details on how to visit the queen lying in state revealed as king to address Parliament

Queen Elizabeth II dies — follow the latest news as the world mourns

People have been warned to expect long queues and be prepared to stand for many hours through the night as details are published on how the public can attend the queen’s lying-in-state.

The queen's coffin will be placed in London’s Westminster Hall and people will be able to file solemnly past 24 hours a day from 5pm on Wednesday, September 14, until 6.30am on the day of the funeral — Monday, September 19.

The government has stressed that the queue will continuously move – with little chance to rest or sit down – and the line of those waiting is expected to stretch through central London.

READ MORE Queen Elizabeth II's funeral to be held on September 19 at Westminster Abbey

The government urged people to “dress appropriately for the occasion to pay your respects”, banning clothes “with political or offensive slogans”.

“Please respect the dignity of this event and behave appropriately. You should remain silent while inside the Palace of Westminster,” it added.

Queue-jumpers and anyone drunk will be removed from the queue by stewards and police patrolling the lines.

Visitors will also face airport-style security checks, with tight restrictions on what can be taken in.

UK: country in mourning as Queen Elizabeth dies - in pictures

Expand Autoplay A well-wisher kisses the hand of King Charles III outside Buckingham Palace after the death on Thursday of Queen Elizabeth II. King Charles, who spent much of his 73 years preparing for the role, on Friday planned to meet the prime minister and address a nation grieving the only British monarch most of the world had known. He takes the throne in an era of uncertainty for his country and the monarchy itself. AP

Flowers, tributes, candles, flags, photos, hampers, sleeping bags, blankets, folding chairs and camping equipment are all banned, with only one small bag with a simple opening or zip permitted for each person.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to flock to the capital for the proceedings.

The queen’s closed coffin will rest on a raised platform, called a catafalque, in the ancient Westminster Hall in the Palace of Westminster, draped in the Royal Standard with the Orb and Sceptre placed on top.

Delays to public transport and road closures around the area are expected and people are being urged to check ahead and plan accordingly.

“Please note that the queue is expected to be very long. You will need to stand for many hours, possibly overnight, with very little opportunity to sit down, as the queue will keep moving,” government guidance says.

It also asked people to think carefully about whether to take youngsters with them.

Details of the route for the queue will be published at 10pm on Tuesday, with full guidance on the gov.uk website.

The queue may close early to ensure as many visitors as possible can enter before the lying-in-state period comes to an end.

Queen begins final journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh - video

Step-free and accessible options are available for those who need them.

Official guidance suggests that people should bring suitable clothing for the weather, food and drinks to have while queueing, a portable power bank for their mobile phone and any essential medication.

Only bags smaller than 40 centimetres by 30cm by 20cm will be allowed into the hall.

Larger bags can be left at the bag drop facility, but capacity is limited and waiting for a space will increase people’s queuing time, the guidelines stated.

Flasks or water bottles, except clear water bottles that must be emptied of their contents before the security search point, are prohibited inside, as are weapons, whistles, smoke canisters, air-horns and other such items.

The queen’s coffin will be guarded around the clock by units from the Sovereign’s Bodyguard, the Household Division, or Yeoman Warders of the Tower of London.

Prince William, Prince Harry and wives make joint appearance - in pictures

Expand Autoplay Britain's William, Prince of Wales, second left, his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, left, along with Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, look at floral tributes as they walk outside Windsor Castle. Reuters

The ceremonial procession of the coffin to Westminster Hall will travel by Queen’s Gardens, The Mall, Horse Guards and Horse Guards Arch, Whitehall, Parliament Street, Parliament Square and New Palace Yard.

Members of the public can watch the procession at the ceremonial viewing areas along the processional route, or at a screening site in Hyde Park.

Viewing areas and the Hyde Park site will open at 11am on Wednesday and people will be admitted in order of arrival time.

King Charles to address UK Parliament

The House of Commons and the House of Lords will come together in Westminster on Monday for a Motion of Condolence.

Accompanied by Queen Consort Camilla, King Charles III will hear motions of condolence from the Commons and Lords, and will reply to the address at 10am.

Floral tributes mount at royal palaces

On Sunday, thousands of well-wishers laid flowers close to Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and Balmoral since the monarch’s death was announced on Thursday.

The floral shrines at royal residences over the past few days have included tributes such as teddy bears, corgi soft toys, balloons and marmalade sandwiches in a nod to the queen’s platinum jubilee sketch with Paddington Bear.

London sites most famously associated with Queen Elizabeth II – in pictures

Expand Autoplay Almost a century ago, the future queen was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, near to Berkeley Square. PA

Tributes will be left on site until all ceremonial activity has taken place and it is expected that flowers will be removed from park areas from seven to 14 days after thefuneral.

Flowers that have deteriorated will be removed throughout and taken to the Hyde Park nursery for processing to prepare them for composting.

Operation Spring Tide

During this coming week, Operation Spring Tide will see the new king visit all nations in the UK.

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will fly to Edinburgh on Monday. They will visit the Palace of Holyroodhouse, before a ceremony in which he will be given the keys to the city.

A service at St Giles’ Cathedral that will be attended by other royals will follow.

The crown of Scotland will rest on the queen’s coffin with her subjects able to pay their respects. The king and other royals will mount a vigil at 7.20pm, accompanied by the Royal Company of Archers.

The king will also conduct other engagements in Northern Ireland on Tuesday.

Accompanied by Queen Consort Camilla, King Charles will arrive at Belfast City Airport where he will be greeted by the Lord Lt of Belfast, Dame Fionnuala Jay-O’Boyle, and Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris.

The couple will then travel to Hillsborough Castle in County Down for several engagements.

There they will hold a private audience with Mr Heaton-Harris and meet representatives of political parties in the region.

King Charles III confirmed as king in accession ceremony in London — in pictures

Expand Autoplay King Charles III addresses the Accession Council at St James's Palace, London, where he is formally proclaimed monarch. PA

The royal couple will then receive a message of condolence from the Speaker of the Stormont Assembly on behalf of the people of Northern Ireland.

After this, they will attend a reception at the castle, hosted by Mr Heaton-Harris, which will be attended by some members of the public.

Charles and Camilla will then travel to St Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast where they will attend a service of reflection on the life of the queen.

They will then have a walk around Writers’ Square before leaving Northern Ireland.

On Friday, King Charles will head to Cardiff for a service in Llandaff Cathedral.

He will also host an audience with the Welsh First Minister, Mark Drakeford, at Cardiff Castle.

Joe Biden confirms he will attend queen's state funeral

Meanwhile, officials confirmed on Sunday that US President Joe Biden will attend the queen’s funeral.

The White House confirmed that Mr Biden will attend the funeral with his wife Jill.