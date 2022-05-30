Picture tribute to Queen Elizabeth II lights up UK's Stonehenge

English Heritage has illuminated Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain with eight images of Queen Elizabeth II's during her 70-year reign to mark the platinum jubilee.

The illuminated stone circle on Salisbury Plains included a black and white photograph of the now 96-year-old at her coronation in June 1953, when she was just 27.

The Queen’s love for animals was also celebrated with photos of her riding a horse and walking her beloved corgis in the 1960s and 1980s.

One image showed the Queen racing her horse in the 1960s while she was wearing a smart riding jacket and headscarf.

Another picture taken on the second day of the Windsor Horse Trials in 1980 depicted her walking some of her corgis.

In a more recent photo, the monarch is shown wearing a colourful navy, white and gold headscarf while watching her horse Barber’s Shop win at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in 2017.

Undated handout photo issued by English Heritage of images of the Queen from each decade of her reign, projected on to Stonehenge in Wiltshire, to mark her platinum jubilee. Issue date: Monday May 30, 2022. PA

One stone showed the Queen during a state visit to Mexico in 1975 where she wore a polka-dot marigold printed pleated dress and a matching turban-style hat.

On another stone she was wearing a pink coat, with black buttons and a flower-adorned hat on a joint engagement with the Duchess of Cambridge to King’s College London in 2019.

While English Heritage manages the Stonehenge site, the monument is owned by the Crown and the National Trust owns the surrounding land.

The charity is hosting family events across many of its sites nationwide until June 5 and will be part of the nationwide beacon lighting on June 2.

Stonehenge was previously lit up with photos to celebrate eight ‘unsung champions of heritage’ who continued working on community, heritage and arts projects during the Covid crisis in 2020.