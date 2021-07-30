Stonehenge tunnel plan ended as campaigners celebrate win

A judge on Friday declared a plan to develop a road and tunnel close to the ancient Neolithic monument of Stonehenge was unlawful. Getty Images

Campaigners celebrated victory on Friday after a British judge ruled that government plans for a road and tunnel project near the prehistoric stone circle of Stonehenge were unlawful.

Save Stonehenge World Heritage Site (SSWHS) challenged plans for a £1.7 billion road improvement project and three-kilometre tunnel, saying it would cause permanent and irreversible damage to the Unesco World Heritage site in southern England.

Stonehenge is one of the UK’s most recognisable landmarks, with the standing stones drawing tourists from around the world. Its exact purpose and construction remain a mystery but the circle's ancient entrance aligns with the sun on the summer solstice.

Grant Shapps, Britain’s transport secretary, approved the road plan in 2020 but Mr Justice Holgate ruled that the approval was unlawful because it failed to properly assess the impact of the project and alternatives were not considered.

A panel of experts had advised the government not to agree to the plans as they would damage the site.

Lawyers for the group said that Stonehenge was safe for now and the government would have to go back to the drawing board.

Campaigners had wanted a longer tunnel if one was considered necessary, but on Friday said the ruling should be a wake-up call for the government as it faces tackling man-made climate change.

“We could not be more pleased about the outcome of the legal challenge,” said SSWHS director John Adams.

Teams Punjabi Legends Owners: Inzamam-ul-Haq and Intizar-ul-Haq; Key player: Misbah-ul-Haq Pakhtoons Owners: Habib Khan and Tajuddin Khan; Key player: Shahid Afridi Maratha Arabians Owners: Sohail Khan, Ali Tumbi, Parvez Khan; Key player: Virender Sehwag Bangla Tigers Owners: Shirajuddin Alam, Yasin Choudhary, Neelesh Bhatnager, Anis and Rizwan Sajan; Key player: TBC Colombo Lions Owners: Sri Lanka Cricket; Key player: TBC Kerala Kings Owners: Hussain Adam Ali and Shafi Ul Mulk; Key player: Eoin Morgan Venue Sharjah Cricket Stadium Format 10 overs per side, matches last for 90 minutes Timeline October 25: Around 120 players to be entered into a draft, to be held in Dubai; December 21: Matches start; December 24: Finals

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

How the UAE gratuity payment is calculated now Employees leaving an organisation are entitled to an end-of-service gratuity after completing at least one year of service. The tenure is calculated on the number of days worked and does not include lengthy leave periods, such as a sabbatical. If you have worked for a company between one and five years, you are paid 21 days of pay based on your final basic salary. After five years, however, you are entitled to 30 days of pay. The total lump sum you receive is based on the duration of your employment. 1. For those who have worked between one and five years, on a basic salary of Dh10,000 (calculation based on 30 days): a. Dh10,000 ÷ 30 = Dh333.33. Your daily wage is Dh333.33 b. Dh333.33 x 21 = Dh7,000. So 21 days salary equates to Dh7,000 in gratuity entitlement for each year of service. Multiply this figure for every year of service up to five years. 2. For those who have worked more than five years c. 333.33 x 30 = Dh10,000. So 30 days’ salary is Dh10,000 in gratuity entitlement for each year of service. Note: The maximum figure cannot exceed two years total salary figure.

Five famous companies founded by teens There are numerous success stories of teen businesses that were created in college dorm rooms and other modest circumstances. Below are some of the most recognisable names in the industry: Facebook: Mark Zuckerberg and his friends started Facebook when he was a 19-year-old Harvard undergraduate. Dell: When Michael Dell was an undergraduate student at Texas University in 1984, he started upgrading computers for profit. He starting working full-time on his business when he was 19. Eventually, his company became the Dell Computer Corporation and then Dell Inc. Subway: Fred DeLuca opened the first Subway restaurant when he was 17. In 1965, Mr DeLuca needed extra money for college, so he decided to open his own business. Peter Buck, a family friend, lent him $1,000 and together, they opened Pete’s Super Submarines. A few years later, the company was rebranded and called Subway. Mashable: In 2005, Pete Cashmore created Mashable in Scotland when he was a teenager. The site was then a technology blog. Over the next few decades, Mr Cashmore has turned Mashable into a global media company. Oculus VR: Palmer Luckey founded Oculus VR in June 2012, when he was 19. In August that year, Oculus launched its Kickstarter campaign and raised more than $1 million in three days. Facebook bought Oculus for $2 billion two years later.

