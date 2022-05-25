Preparations and rehearsals in full swing for UK Queen's platinum jubilee celebrations

Pilots involved in Buckingham Palace fly-past take to the air to ensure no mishaps on the big day

Simon Rushton
May 25, 2022

Across the UK, the country is gearing up into party mood as the days tick down to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee.

She is already the longest-serving British monarch and a four-day holiday starting on Thursday, June 2 will honour her 70 years on the throne.

The best place to celebrate

A towering Tree Of Trees sculpture has been placed in front of Buckingham Palace.

The 21-metre platinum jubilee centrepiece features 350 British-grown trees was completed on Tuesday, with the final piece of trunk lifted into position in the afternoon.

The sculpture's British designer Thomas Heatherwick said: “The queen approved the plans. She gave a big thumbs-up."

Some of the main events involve much rehearsal to get everything right on the day, including for Trooping the Colour. Five spectators were hurt during a practice session when a stand collapsed.

Pilots taking part in the Buckingham Palace fly-past have taken to the skies to practise and guard against any mishaps on the big day.

Six historic sites scattered across England, including a London theatre, Birmingham church and a Yorkshire pavilion, have been granted protected status as part of the celebrations.

 

A huge gold coin — 22cm in diameter and weighing 15kg — has been produced by the Royal Mint, commissioned by a private collector.

Margaret Tyler, 77, poses with her collection of British royal memorabilia in her home in north London. EPA