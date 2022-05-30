Johnny Depp leaves Heard trial for UK music tour

Hollywood star Johnny Depp, awaiting a ruling in a US defamation case involving his former wife Amber Heard, turned up on stage at a rock concert in British city of Sheffield on Sunday, surprising an unsuspecting crowd.

Depp appeared with English guitarist Jeff Beck to perform music covers, including John Lennon’s Isolation, a track on which they collaborated and released in 2020.

The Telegraph reports that Depp is planning to join Jeff Beck for the rest of his concert dates in the UK.

Jurors in Virginia deliberating the defamation claims from Depp and Heard adjourned on Friday without returning a verdict.

They will resume discussions on Tuesday after the US Memorial Day holiday.

On his tour of the UK, the Pirates of the Caribbean star will probably miss the climax of his bitter court battle to appear in cities including Manchester, York, Birmingham and Gateshead.

Depp’s UK tour appearances are reportedly causing venues security concerns, as they expect to have to manage his diehard fans and supporters of Heard, who could protest outside.

The Telegraph reports that the Royal Albert Hall in London, where Beck plays twice this week, chose to increase security after learning Depp would be performing.

The fate of actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is now in the hands of jurors.

Depp, 58, sued the actress for $50 million, claiming she defamed him when she called herself "a public figure representing domestic abuse" in an opinion piece she wrote.

Heard, 36, countersued for $100m, saying Depp smeared her reputation when his lawyer called her accusations a "hoax".

Depp fans took to Instagram and Twitter to share their views of the American actor's performance at Sheffield on Sunday.

"Johnny is an absolute mad man … leaves court Friday … playing a gig in Sheffield UK Sunday … with Jeff Beck … mind blown," Twitter user @OneloveEarth said.

On Instagram, one user "wasn’t expecting this … I thought he was in court but turns out he’s in Sheffield with Jeff Beck".