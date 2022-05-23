Expert witnesses say Johnny Depp was captain of his own demise

After a three-day break to reset, defence lawyers on Monday called more expert witnesses in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard libel case, which is now in its sixth week.

Depp filed a $50 million suit against his former wife, alleging that her 2018 Washington Post opinion piece, in which Heard described herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse”, caused irreparable damage to his career and cost him "everything".

Last week Heard’s lawyers spent most of the trial producing witnesses who said his star was waning before the article and that Depp was frequently jealous, unable to control his anger and often drunk and or under the influence of illicit drugs.

Depp testified that he has never been violent towards anyone and that it was Heard who was physically abusive in the relationship. She is counter-suing him for $100m.

Kathryn Arnold, a long-time entertainment industry expert, testified that Hollywood had already begun to turn its back on Depp before the article was printed.

“His behaviour, both on and off the set, in his personal life and in his professional life, started to interfere with what everybody saw was his great talent … between 2006 and 2010,” Ms Arnold testified.

Last week Tracey Jacobs, Depp’s talent agent of 30 years, said that his actions began harming her ability to get him roles in about 2010.

“Initially, crews loved him because he was always so great with the crew," Ms Jacobs said. "But crews don’t love sitting around for hours and hours and hours waiting for the star of the movie to show up.