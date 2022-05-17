Depp lawyer grills Heard about intimate, personal details

After three days of fielding questions about her allegedly abusive relationship with actor Johnny Depp, Amber Heard took the stand for her second day of cross-examination.

Depp's lawyer, Camille Vasquez, attempted to discredit and poke holes in Heard's painfully descriptive testimony as the actress's defamation trial continued on Tuesday.

Ms Vasquez read aloud personal emails and texts between Heard and Depp and frequently asked questions, interrupting her before she could answer.

This photo was taken at the Los Angeles courthouse the day Heard filed her domestic violence restraining order against Johnny Depp.

She also introduced the couple's private “love journal”, a book the newly-weds kept for one another.

“You are my life. I hate it when we fight. I hate having hurt you. I love you more than anything,” Heard wrote in one entry.

Asked about the entries, Heard said she had tried to “nurture as much peace as she possibly could” and that “when things were good, they were really good”.

Depp is suing Heard for defamation over an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in 2018 in which she said she was a domestic abuse survivor. Though she did not use Depp's name, he says it was clear Heard was referring to him.

He claims the article cost him his role in the new Pirates of the Caribbean franchise as well as the Fantastic Beasts series. Depp is demanding $50 million in damages.

Heard has countersued for $100m, arguing that Depp smeared her by calling her a liar. She has also said that she, too, has lost work, including a cosmetics campaign and other acting roles, due to public vitriol over her accusations of abuse.

James Franco and Amber Heard at the premiere of 'The Adderall Diaries' at the 2015 Tribeca Film Festival. Heard said her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, 'hated' Franco. Photo: FilmMagic

Depp and Heard were married in 2015, during which there are many documented instances of alleged abuse by both parties in the form of audio recordings, video and still images.

In earlier testimony, Heard had said that after one violent outburst, Depp got down on his knees, cried and promised her that he would never “let that monster out again” and that bouts of sobriety would follow.

“I was in love,” she said. “I didn't want to leave him. I didn't want this to be the reality.”

But Heard said that in 2016, Depp threw a phone at her, striking her in the face, an event that proved to be a turning point that led to her file a temporary restraining order against him.

A photo of that injury, taken on the same day the restraining order was filed, was entered into evidence by Heard.

During cross-examination, Ms Vasquez attempted to use that against Heard. In the photo, Heard has a mark below her right eye and appears gaunt and terrified.

“Ms Heard, this is another photo of you taken inside the courthouse, isn't that right?” Ms Vasquez asked.

“That is correct,” answered Heard.

“You were having a photo shoot inside the courthouse while you were getting a DVRO [domestic violence restraining order],” Ms Vasquez said.

“I would not characterise it that way, Ms Vasquez,” said Heard.

Ms Vasquez then chided Heard for leaving her house without make-up to cover the bruises, to which Heard replied: “My best friend stopped me before I could.”

The lawyer also produced a number of photos showing Heard at photo shoots weeks after she had reported physical abuse, though she asked no questions.

A recording of the couple of arguing was played for jurors in which Depp can be heard pleading to be left alone while a crying Heard begs him not to go.

“He was trying to get away from you, was he not?” asked Ms Vasquez.

“I was begging him not to go because I knew that he was going to do drugs again,” Heard said.

“That man you loved so much that you called him a 'monster'?” Ms Vasquez said.

“I called him a lot of ugly things,” said Heard.

Ms Vasquez then suggested that it was Depp's influence that got Heard her a starring role in Aquaman.

“I had to audition. I got myself that role,” an indignant Heard replied.

She also said that her role in Aquaman 2 has been significantly reduced.

While he was on the stand, Depp said he had never hit Heard and argued that Heard was the abuser in their relationship.

Less than two years ago, Depp lost a libel case against The Sun after the British tabloid referred to him a “wife beater”.

A London High Court judge ruled that he had repeatedly assaulted Heard.

Closing arguments are scheduled for May 27.