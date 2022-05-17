Celebrities named in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial, from Elon Musk to JK Rowling

As the defamation trial Johnny Depp has brought against his ex-wife Amber Heard continues, more and more famous names have cropped up, either during evidence or in exhibit lists.

Depp is suing Heard over an article she wrote for The Washington Post in which she claimed she was the victim of domestic abuse, and Heard is countersuing for defamation.

As well as numerous mentions of Depp’s actress daughter Lily-Rose Depp, many other famous names have been mentioned in court, including Heard’s former co-star, actor James Franco; Harry Potter author JK Rowling; and Depp’s former girlfriend, supermodel Kate Moss.

Here are all the celebrities who have so far been named in the trial and the reasons why they are involved…

Ellen Barkin

Actress Ellen Barkin, who once dated Johnny Depp, will give evidence for Amber Heard. Getty Images

The Ocean’s Thirteen actress has been called as a witness in the trial, testifying on behalf of Amber Heard. Barkin dated Depp after the pair starred together in the 1998 film, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.

The 68-year-old became involved in the trial because she was mentioned in a statement during Depp’s 2020 High Court libel case against UK newspaper The Sun’s publisher, News Group Newspapers.

In a statement read out by Heard’s lawyer Sasha Wass, during The Sun libel case, Barkin testified that Depp had once thrown a bottle of wine across a hotel room in her direction, and that the actor had been jealous and angry.

Depp said Barkin’s claims were “untrue” and accused her of holding a grudge against him because he hadn’t wanted a “proper relationship”.

Kate Moss

Heard mentioned British supermodel Kate Moss in court. Reuters

The British supermodel’s name has been brought up during the trial because of her relationship with Depp in the '90s. The pair dated from 1994 to 1997 and were considered an “It” couple of the decade. Heard talked about Moss while mentioning an alleged incident between Depp and Heard’s sister Whitney Henriquez.

Heard told the court her sister was near a staircase during a fight between the married couple and was “in the line of fire… trying to get Johnny to stop”.

“[Whitney's] back was to the staircase, and Johnny swings at her," the actress said. “I don't hesitate, I don't wait — I just, in my head, instantly think of Kate Moss and stairs.”

Heard was reiterating what she had said about Moss during her evidence at Depp's UK defamation trial, during which she said: “I remembered information I had heard [that] he pushed a former girlfriend — I believe it was Kate Moss — down the stairs.”

She also said: "I had heard this rumour from two people and it was fresh in my mind.”

Jason Momoa

Emails between Heard and her 'Aquaman' co-star Jason Momoa are on the actress's exhibit's list. AP

While not expected to testify, Heard’s Aquaman co-star Jason Momoa has been named in the trial. Heard’s exhibit list for the trial includes emails and text messages between Momoa and the actress, which will be read out.

Heard and Momoa appeared to share a friendly relationship on set, with the actress telling the American television host Jimmy Fallon: “Jason’s allergic to being ignored. He can’t sit still, so no matter what, he will push, prod, nudge, shove you, anything to get your attention. Especially if you enjoy a quieter activity like reading.”

JK Rowling

JK Rowling bought Depp's yacht from him in 2016, a sale Heard claimed upset Depp. Getty Images

The Harry Potter author’s name was brought up in court because the Scottish author bought Depp’s yacht back in January 2016.

The vessel, named the Vajoliroja, was purchased by the British author, a sale which Heard testified saw Depp descend into a drunken rage during a farewell trip aboard the yacht with herself and Depp’s children, Lily-Rose and Jack.

“Johnny was upset that he had to sell the boat and he was off the wagon again, but he didn't want to tell his kids so he was hiding it from them. He was putting it in coffee cups and drinking,” Heard said.

James Franco

Heard says Depp accused her of seeing her former co-star James Franco behind his back. AFP

Heard alleged that Depp would become angry with her in the mistaken belief that she was seeing Spider-Man actor James Franco behind his back.

The actress told the court that Depp “hated” Franco, with whom she had starred in two films, Pineapple Express and The Adderall Diaries.

Heard alleged that Depp’s jealousy of Franco led to an argument between the married couple on a plane, which resulted in Depp kicking her in the back so she fell to the ground.

Jack White

Emails between Depp and The White Stripes guitarist Jack White have been named in the exhibit's list in the trial. EPA

The White Stripes guitarist has also been named in the trial. The musician is mentioned in court dockets pertaining to emails between himself Depp, making White a witness. It is not yet known if he will be called on to give evidence.

Elon Musk

Heard has talked about how her relationship with Tesla's Elon Musk first began. AFP

The Tesla chief executive has been named in the trial owing to the relationship he had with Heard. During the court hearing on May 16, Heard said she became acquainted with Musk after Depp “stood me up” at the 2016 Met Gala.

“He seemed like a real gentleman,” the actress said of the billionaire. “He was really nice. He sat at a nearby table and we got to speaking that night and eventually became friends.”

Paul Bettany

Shocking texts between Paul Bettany and Depp, which discuss burning or drowning Heard, have surfaced during the trial. AP

British actor Bettany’s friendship with Depp has been put under the microscope during the actor's 2020 defamation trial and his current defamation suit.

The two actors met on the set of 2010’s The Tourist, and went on to work together on 2014’s Transcendence and Mortdecai the following year.

Text messages between the pair have been read out during the trial. In one dated June 2013, Depp writes: “Let's burn Amber!!!” Bettany replies: “I'm not sure we should burn Amber. She is delightful company and pleasing on the eye. We could, of course, do the English course of action and perform a drowning test. Thoughts? You have a swimming pool.”

Depp told the court: “Ms Heard despised Mr Bettany, mainly because we had become such close friends and for her, he was a threat and would take me away from her, with regard to if Paul Bettany was getting the attention from me, that was a show-stopper. It would cause all kinds of unpleasantries.”