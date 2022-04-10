Queen Elizabeth II was left ‘very tired and exhausted’ during bout of Covid

Queen Elizabeth II has spoken about her bout of Covid, saying it left her “very tired and exhausted”, as she sympathised with a former coronavirus patient who lost his brother and father to the illness.

The British monarch tested positive for Covid in February and, despite having what Buckingham Palace said were “mild, cold-like symptoms”, was determined to carry out what duties she could.

She overcame her bout of the virus and described the experience during an online “visit” to the Royal London Hospital on Wednesday, to mark the official opening of its Queen Elizabeth Unit.

During her video call with workers and medical staff, the Queen listened to their stories of coping with the huge influx of Covid patients, and was told by one senior nurse “we held their hands, we wiped their tears and we provided comfort”.

About 800 people from north-east London were treated at the 155-bed Queen Elizabeth Unit, built in five weeks to meet the demand instead of the normal time period of five months, and the Queen hailed the Dunkirk spirit that inspired the construction team.

Speaking to former Covid patient Asef Hussain and his wife Shamina, the Queen said about the virus:

“I’m glad that you’re getting better … It does leave one very tired and exhausted, doesn’t it? This horrible pandemic. It’s not a nice result.”

Mr Hussain was the third member of his family to be admitted to hospital with Covid after they became ill towards the end of December 2020. He lost his brother first and then his father, who died while Mr Hussain was on a ventilator.

The Queen was told Shamina had called the ambulance after he struggled to catch his breath.

Mr Hussain said: “I remember waking up one morning and just finding it really, really difficult to breathe.

“I remember waking my wife saying that I feel like there’s no oxygen in the room. I remember sticking my head out the window, just trying to breathe, trying to get that extra oxygen.”

Expand Autoplay Queen Elizabeth II is celebrating her platinum jubilee in 2022, the first British monarch to reign for 70 years. Here 'The National' looks back at each of the years the queen has been on the throne. All photos: Getty Images

Mr Hussain spent seven weeks on a ventilator, and is still recovering, having recently dispensed with his wheelchair but now using a portable oxygen machine.

His wife told the Queen that at one point there were 500 friends and family from around the world on a Zoom call, praying for her husband, and the monarch lightened the mood and made the couple smile when she asked: “So you have a large family, or a large influence on people?”

The inability of relatives and friends to visit loved ones in hospital was discussed a number of times during the Queen’s video call with hospital staff, and at one point she said: “Of course, not being able to see your relative was very hard.”

Mireia Lopez-Rey Ferrer has worked at the hospital in Whitechapel, east London, since 2008.

“As nurses we made sure that they were not alone. We held their hands, we wiped their tears and we provided comfort,” she told the Queen.

“It felt at times that we were running a marathon with no finish line.”

“I look back to the last 18 months with great pride: pride not only in the care we provided to each and every single patient who was in one of our hospital beds, but pride in each member of staff that every day they left their families at home despite their fears and worries and they came to work,” she said.

Polly Fitch, a clinical psychologist who ran the unit’s family support team, described how information was put beside patients beds so medical staff knew their backgrounds.

Imam Faruq Siddiqi, a chaplain who is part of the hospital’s multi-faith team, said families viewed his presence with a sense of “hope”.

“It was obviously a very frightening experience, to have Covid very badly, wasn’t it?,” Queen Elizabeth said to him.

At the end of the call, the the Queen chatted to the construction team who created the unit on the hospital’s 14th and 15th floors in quick time, and told them: “It is very interesting, isn’t it, when there is some very vital thing, how everybody works together and pulls together. Marvellous, isn’t it?”

When the team hailed the “Dunkirk spirit” that inspired them, the monarch replied: “Thank goodness it still exists.”