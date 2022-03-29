Prince Philip memorial service overseen by Queen Elizabeth

The Duke of Edinburgh will be remembered as a “man of rare ability and distinction” at a poignant memorial service taking place at Westminster Abbey on Tuesday.

Queen Elizabeth is expected to attend the event, which will honour Prince Philip's “gifts of character; for his humour and resilience; his fortitude and devotion to duty”.

The Palace said the Queen has been actively involved in the plans for the service for her late husband, with many elements reflecting her wishes.

Westminster Abbey was where the couple were married in 1947 and was originally expected to be the venue for his funeral, which was instead held at Windsor Castle due to Covid-19.

The farewell to Philip in St George’s Chapel last April was limited to just 30 people in the midst of the pandemic and mass singing was banned, with the Queen sitting alone and wearing a mask.

Queen Elizabeth was forced to sit alone during the church ceremony for her late husband. Reuters.

Eleven months on, the royal family including the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Cambridges will gather as part of a 1,800-strong congregation for a thanksgiving service in the duke’s honour, a high profile and personally significant occasion for the Queen's beloved late husband.

Although the monarch, who has faced mobility issues, is mentioned in the Order of Service, Buckingham Palace is expected to confirm on Tuesday morning whether or not she will be able attend.

The 95-year-old head of state pulled out of the Commonwealth Day service earlier this month due to comfort issues and has spoken about not being able to move.

Prince Philip was buried at Windsor Castle after Covid restrictions meant that his funeral could not take place at Westminster Abbey. AFP.

She recently recovered from Covid-19 and appeared fit and well at Windsor last week.

About 30 foreign royals will attend, including Prince Albert of Monaco, Denmark’s Queen Margrethe, King Harald and Queen Sonja of Norway, Spain’s King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, all of whom would have been on the pre-pandemic guest list.

The duke’s wider family and friends will be there, along with 500 representatives from his patronages and charities.

Also invited are Sir David Attenborough, Dame Floella Benjamin, Baroness Grey-Thompson and members of the military who were involved in the funeral, including Pipe Major Colour Sergeant Peter Grant and the Grenadier Guards Bearer Party.

The Dean of Windsor, the Right Reverend David Conner, will deliver a seven-minute address during the service which will be televised live on BBC One.

Today at Westminster Abbey, guests will gather to celebrate the life of The Duke of Edinburgh.



The Service will give thanks for HRH’s dedication to family, Nation and Commonwealth and recognise the importance of his legacy. — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 29, 2022

In recognition of Philip’s long-held relationship with the armed forces, the Band of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines Portsmouth will provide music before and after.

Pieces will include the upbeat The Seafarers, as well as the moving Pacific theme by Blake Neely and Hans Zimmer, composed for the HBO mini-series about a US marine corps fighting in the Pacific during the Second World War.

Philip served as First Lieutenant on the destroyer HMS Whelp in the Pacific, where he helped to rescue two airmen in 1945 whose bomber crashed into the ocean during the Allies’ Operation Meridian II against the Japanese.

Flowers in the church will be in shades of patriotic red, white and blue, with larger arrangements featuring blue eryngium — known as sea holly — a nod to the duke’s career in the Royal Navy, and his lifelong affection for the sea.

Among those seated in the abbey will be Prince Andrew who paid millions out of court earlier this month to settle a civil sexual assault case.

He will arrive alongside his daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, and their husbands Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank.

Also there will be Prince Charles, his wife Camilla, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Earl and Countess of Wessex and their children Lady Louise Windsor and Viscount Severn, the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, the Duke of Kent and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

It is not confirmed which of the Queen and Philip’s 12 great-grandchildren will attend.

The five oldest are Savannah Phillips, Isla Phillips, Prince George, Mia Tindall and Princess Charlotte.

Prince Harry and his wife, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are not returning from the US for the service.