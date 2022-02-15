Prince Andrew reaches agreement with Virginia Giuffre

Britain's Prince Andrew has reached an agreement to settle claims that he sexually assaulted a teenage girl, his accuser’s lawyer said in a court filing on Tuesday.

Virginia Giuffre had claimed the British prince was one of several men to whom Jeffrey Epstein “lent” her for abuse.

The amount of the settlement has not been disclosed, but requires Andrew to make “a substantial donation” to Ms Giuffre’s charity that supports victim’s rights. It was announced in a letter to US Federal Judge Lewis A Kaplan by Ms Giuffre’s lawyer, David Boies, who said it was on behalf of both parties.

The letter said: “We write jointly with counsel for defendant to advise the court that the parties reached a settlement in principle of the above-referenced action.”

The Duke of York, Virginia Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell in the foreground. PA

It goes on to say the parties involved plan to file a “stipulation of dismissal of the case” within 30 days.

"Prince Andrew has never intended to malign Ms Giuffre's character, and he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks," the filing said.

The letter, signed by Mr David Boies, concludes: “We appreciate the time and effort the court has devoted to this matter.”

The settlement spares Andrew from a potentially embarrassing series of disclosures and accusations in the months leading up to and during a trial, which was slated to begin late this year.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment on the settlement, Reuters reported.

Ms Giuffre had claimed that Andrew was one of several powerful men who "lent" her to Epstein for sexual abuse as a teenager. In her complaint, Ms Giuffre detailed an encounter she had at Epstein's London home, in which the financier, his girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell and Andrew forced her - then underage - to have sex.

Andrew has denied Ms Giuffre's accusations that he abused her at the London property and at two other Epstein properties.

Epstein killed himself in a New York jail cell in 2019 while awaiting a sex trafficking trial. Maxwell was convicted last year for grooming young girls for Epstein to abuse between 1994 and 2004. She faces a maximum of 40 years in prison.

During the trial, a US prosecutor alleged Maxwell was "the key" to Epstein's scheme, where he would sexually abuse young girls.

Queen Elizabeth II last month stripped Andrew of his honorary roles and he gave up his HRH title. The move, which marked the removal of his official royal life, also stripped the duke of his remaining royal patronages.

Agencies contributed to this report.