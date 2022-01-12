Prince Andrew to face civil trial in US

A US judge has rejected a bid by Britain's Prince Andrew to dismiss Virginia Giuffre's lawsuit accusing the Duke of York of sexually abusing her when she was 17 and being trafficked by the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

In a decision made public on Wednesday, US District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan said it was premature to consider the prince's efforts to cast doubt on Ms Giuffre's accusations, though he would be allowed to do so at a trial.

Mr Kaplan said it was also too soon to decide whether Ms Giuffre and Epstein intended to release people like Andrew in their 2009 settlement agreement. Such settlements can restrict plaintiffs from pursuing further litigation, even against third parties.

The parties have articulated at least two reasonable interpretations of the critical language,” Mr Kaplan said in a 43-page opinion.

“The agreement therefore is ambiguous. Accordingly, the determination of the meaning of the release language in the 2009 agreement must await further proceedings.”

Ms Giuffre claims Andrew was one of several powerful men to whom Epstein “lent” her for sexual abuse as a teenager. In her complaint she described an alleged encounter in London during which Epstein, his girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell and Andrew forced an underage Ms Giuffre to have sex. The prince has denied Giuffre’s allegations.

The ruling means that Andrew, Queen Elizabeth’s second son, will have to provide evidence demanded by Ms Giuffre’s team if he continues to defend the case, a process that could take many months or even years. The prince stepped aside from representing the royal family publicly after a disastrous 2019 interview with the BBC in which he sought unsuccessfully to lay to rest suspicions tied to his friendship with Epstein and Maxwell.

Mr Kaplan had expressed scepticism about Andrew’s arguments in a January 4 hearing. And he declined to delay the pretrial exchange of evidence, a sign he was thinking about allowing the suit to go forward.

Agencies contributed to this report